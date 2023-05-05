Happy Birthday Adele: 5 lesser-known facts about the brilliant Brit

Adele, best known for writing soulful songs like Rolling in the Deep, celebrates her 35th birthday on May 5. Did you know she is best of friends with rapper Drake? Find out more about her.

British singer Adele, who has broken several records with almost every album since the beginning of her career, celebrates her 35th birthday on May 5. One of the most popular female artists, Adele is known for writing soulful and emotional songs, brought alive by her powerful rendition, that inspire millions of people across the globe. She has also sung the theme song for the James Bond film Skyfall.

The Grammy award-winner has brought her special feelings into her music time and again, which her fans have loved and adored.

On her 35th birthday, here’s a look at 5 lesser-known facts about the talented singer.

1. She wrote her debut hit Hometown Glory in just 10 minutes.

Adele penned her debut single Hometown Glory, which is from her album 19, in 10 minutes flat when she was just 18 years old. The song portrays life in London, and it was written reportedly as a protest when her mother persuaded her to leave London to go to a university.

2. She once held a ‘Titanic-themed’ birthday party

For her 30th birthday in 2018, Adele adorned a beautiful costume inspired by ‘Rose’ in a ‘Titanic-themed’ birthday bash. The party featured several Titanic themed elements, including period-piece outfits as well as a replica of the ship's iconic staircase.

However, she was criticised for the party as it was seen as a celebration of a real-life tragedy in which over 1,500 people died when the ship sank in 1912.

3. She holds a Guinness World record

Adele holds the record for most BRIT awards won by a female artist, and her album 21 also broke the record for the most weeks spent at No. 1 in the UK, creating a world record.

4. Adele and Drake are the best of pals

Adele and Canadian rapper Drake’s friendship began in 2018 when the British singer tweeted that Drake's concert was one of her "favourite shows of all time.” Drake responded with great excitement to Adele’s comment and the two cemented their friendship in February 2019, when they rented out an entire bowling alley to hang out together.

5. Adele attended the same school as late singer Amy Winehouse

Adele reportedly went to the same performance school where the late singer Amy Winehouse was also a student. Both Adele and Amy went to London's BRIT School for Performing Art and Technologies, that has nurtured many world renowned artistes.