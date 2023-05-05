Happy Birthday Adele: 5 lesser-known facts about the brilliant Brit

3 Min(s) Read
Adele, best known for writing soulful songs like Rolling in the Deep, celebrates her 35th birthday on May 5. Did you know she is best of friends with rapper Drake? Find out more about her.
British singer Adele, who has broken several records with almost every album since the beginning of her career, celebrates her 35th birthday on May 5. One of the most popular female artists, Adele is known for writing soulful and emotional songs, brought alive by her powerful rendition, that inspire millions of people across the globe. She has also sung the theme song for the James Bond film Skyfall.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Food for Thought: Here's a fresh look at the need of ESG reporting and sustainability in hospitality Industry
May 5, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Decoding taxation for NRIs: Latest rules, claim process and more
May 4, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
World View: BRICS expansion can be beneficial but with risk of Beijing turning it into soft power tool
May 4, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Midair Musings: The grounding of GoFirst—an aviation veteran's take on what happens next
May 4, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
The Grammy award-winner has brought her special feelings into her music time and again, which her fans have loved and adored.
On her 35th birthday, here’s a look at 5 lesser-known facts about the talented singer.