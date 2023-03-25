Hailey Bieber praises Selena Gomez for 'speaking out'

Hailey Bieber has also penned a thank you note for the Only Murders in the Building star. She has written an elaborate note on Instagram Stories.

Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez are putting up a united front against online trolling. On Friday, Selena took to her Instagram Stories to speak out against those sending death threats to Hailey, her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber’s wife. Selena said, “Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negatively. This isn't what I stand for. No one should suffer from hate or bullying. I have always advocated for kindness and want this all to stop.” Selena's note grabbed a lot of attention on social media. Fans and admirers have praised the actress-singer for coming out in open and addressing the issue.

Now, Hailey Bieber has also penned a thank you note for the Only Murders in the Building star. She has written an elaborate note on Instagram Stories. Praising Selena Gomez for her support against online abuse, Hailey wrote, “I want to thank Selena for speaking out, as she and I have been discussing the last few weeks how to move past this ongoing narrative between her and me. The last few weeks have been very hard for everyone involved and millions of people are seeing so much hate around this which is extremely harmful.”

ALSO READ:

The 26-year-old model also offered a warning about the perils of social media in her Instagram Story. Hailey Bieber added, “While social media is an incredible way to connect and build community, moments like this only create extreme division instead of bringing people together. Things can always be taken out of context or construed differently than they were intended.”

Bieber concluded her note by stating that love will always be greater than hate and negativity.

ALSO READ | Neflix series 'You' to return for a fifth and final season in 2024

Fans have speculated for many years that there is a feud between Bieber and Selena Gomez since the model started dating Justin Bieber in 2018. Interestingly, the ladies had happily posed together for photos at the Academy Museum Gala last year.

However, rumours of a feud between them reignited this year after some reports suggested that Hailey and Kylie Jenner had made fun of Selena in a post about their laminated eyebrows.

ALSO READ | The Elephant Whisperers documentary sees 8,164% increase in online searches worldwide following Oscar win