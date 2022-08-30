Happy Birthday Guru Randhawa: Top songs of the Punjabi music sensation

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Guru Randhawa turns 31 on August 30. He already has a number of must-play party numbers under his belt.

Singer and music composer Guru Randhawa rose to fame in 2016 with his track Patola under the T-series music label and quickly became a Punjabi music sensation. He soon collaborated with stars like Bohemia, Milind Gaba and even international artiste Pitbull.

On his 31st birthday today, August 30, here is a look at the top songs of Guru Randhawa:

High-Rated Gabru

High Rated Gubru is one of the most popular songs of Guru Randhawa. It is also one of his most successful numbers which was used in the film Nawabzade. It was a chartbuster in the year of its release.

Patola

Patola is Guru Randhawa's first commercially-successful song. It quickly gained popularity and became a Punjab party/dance anthem.

Suit

This upbeat Punjabi track composed by Intense, feat Guru, gained so much popularity that it led to the creation of a slightly different version for 2017 film Hindi Medium, starring the late Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar. Both versions of the song received overwhelming response and were huge hits.

Ban Ja Tu Meri Rani

The breezy song with the charm of old-school romance was featured in the film, Tumhari Sulu. Guru not only sang it, but wrote and co-composed it with Rajat Nagpal.

Morni Banke

The ultimate dance track from Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra’s film Badhaai Ho is another superhit from Guru Randhawa. The number has now become a must-play at sangeet ceremonies and other events.