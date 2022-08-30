    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeentertainment News

    Happy Birthday Guru Randhawa: Top songs of the Punjabi music sensation

    Happy Birthday Guru Randhawa: Top songs of the Punjabi music sensation

    Happy Birthday Guru Randhawa: Top songs of the Punjabi music sensation
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    Guru Randhawa turns 31 on August 30. He already has a number of must-play party numbers under his belt.

    Singer and music composer Guru Randhawa rose to fame in 2016 with his track Patola under the T-series music label and quickly became a Punjabi music sensation. He soon collaborated with stars like Bohemia, Milind Gaba and even international artiste Pitbull.

    On his 31st birthday today, August 30, here is a look at the top songs of Guru Randhawa:

    High-Rated Gabru

    High Rated Gubru is one of the most popular songs of Guru Randhawa. It is also one of his most successful numbers which was used in the film Nawabzade. It was a chartbuster in the year of its release.

    Also read: Happy birthday Neha Dhupia — get to know her a little better

    Patola

    Patola is Guru Randhawa's first commercially-successful song. It quickly gained popularity and became a Punjab party/dance anthem.

    Suit

    This upbeat Punjabi track composed by Intense, feat Guru, gained so much popularity that it led to the creation of a slightly different version for 2017 film Hindi Medium, starring the late Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar. Both versions of the song received overwhelming response and were huge hits.

    Ban Ja Tu Meri Rani

    The breezy song with the charm of old-school romance was featured in the film, Tumhari Sulu. Guru not only sang it, but wrote and co-composed it with Rajat Nagpal.

    Also read: Akkineni Nagarjuna birthday on August 29: Top performances of the Telugu superstar

    Morni Banke

    The ultimate dance track from Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra’s film Badhaai Ho is another superhit from Guru Randhawa. The number has now become a must-play at sangeet ceremonies and other events. 

    (Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)

    Tags

    Hindi Mediumindian music

    Next Article

    Happy Birthday Chitrangada Singh: Lesser-known facts about the Bollywood diva

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng