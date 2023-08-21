Hard rock titans Guns N’ Roses, late on August 18, released their latest single Perhaps during their live set at the PNC Park in Pittsburgh, which saw the OG trio of Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan come together for a fresh release.

Rose, known for his onstage theatrics and high-octane performances, said, “Forgive me if I don’t run around and try to project as much because I’m gonna try to figure out how to sing it live” while introducing the track.

The piano-led song, which is reminiscent of their 1992-power ballad November Rain , has a very sombre feel to it and sounds like Rose tendering an apology. However, the root of the song lies in the recording sessions of Chinese Democracy, the band’s embattled, delayed and highly underappreciated album from 2008. It also has a similar tone and feel to the band’s previous songs, like Yesterdays and Catcher in the Rye .

Axl Rose’s unseen apologetic side

“Perhaps I was wrong

When I didn't see you, hey, hey

Perhaps I was wrong, hey

When I don't believe you

But how would I know how it feels

Or what it takes to be you?

I've been so upset

Harbouring this hate for days

Hey, my sense of rejection

Hey, hey

Is no excuse for my behaviour, hey

You pulled the gun, hey, hey

That shot and crucified my saviour”

These are the first three verses of the song, which are being interpreted as Rose’s apology to someone he once misunderstood and ended up pushing away. This unseen, empathetic side of Rose might come as a surprise for fans, especially the old-timers who have stood witness to his antics, both on and off stage, and are aware of his “appetite for destruction”.

The frontman who started a riot

Not many people might know that back in 1991, Rose was accused of starting a riot during a concert at the Riverport Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights, Missouri. It all started during the band’s performance of Rocket Queen when Rose pointed to a fan who was taking pictures of the band from the audience. After the security staff was unable to confront the fan, Rose did what was expected of him – jumped into the audience, tackled the fan and confiscated the camera. After that, Rose grabbed the microphone, announced their departure from the stage and left.

The abrupt exit didn’t go down well with fans who, in a fit of anger, set off a nearly three-hour riot, injuring dozens of people and damaging property worth thousands of dollars. In pop culture, that infamous show, which took place on July 2, 1991, is remembered as the “Rocket Queen Riot”. Rose was later charged with four counts of assault and one count of property damage and was eventually convicted. He was sentenced to probation and forced to pay a fine in connection with the riot, and the band was barred from playing in the city. They would play again in the city 26 years after the infamous night.

Fans are rejoicing at the release of the song and especially, the mellow-apologetic side of Rose, which they had never seen before. Back in the early 1990s, when the band was touring extensively across the globe, various incidents of rage and aggression involving Rose were reported, for which he was heavily criticised. Rose, who has lived through decades with the image and persona of an unapologetic, bad-boy rockstar has surely surprised his fans with this new number and also set higher expectations for more music.