Guns and Gulaabs trailer becomes 'most watched' Indian series promo on YouTube with 78 million views

Dulquer Salmaan and Rajkummar Rao’s crime drama Guns and Gulaabs has been dropped today, August 18, on Netflix. Prior to its release on the OTT platform, the trailer of the Raj and DK directed crime thriller created a buzz among the fans. So much is the excitement around the web series that the trailer itself created history for being the “most viewed Indian series trailer”, as per News18.

The trailer of the series was dropped by Netflix India’s official channel on video sharing platform YouTube on August 2. It has now garnered over 78 million views till now. As per a report in DNA, the trailers of the most successful series in India like The Family Man and Mirzapur were left behind by Guns and Gulaabs.

The series is established in the backdrop of the mid-90s. Guns and Gulaabs is Raj and DK’s first ever collaboration with Netflix. This will be yet another cult creation of the duo after Farzi which was released in 2023 on Amazon Prime Video.

The cast of the Guns and Gulaabs includes Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav, and Gulshan Devaiah in crucial roles. The plot unfolds in the fictional town of Gulaabganj, where crime and comedy collide. Amidst the comedic struggles and revengeful plots, the story follows an heir to a ruling gang, and an officer who turns out to be an agent of chaos.

Raj and DK mentioned in a press release that the series was an "exhilarating journey" for them. "This time we went to our favourite territory… embracing the storytelling style of our earlier films (Shor in The City). And somewhere in this process, we found ourselves creating a genre-mash in a pulpy, retro style. Netflix has been a like-minded partner in sharing the same unbridled passion as us to present this unique, ‘quirky story’. And it marks the beginning of an exciting collaboration that we hope audiences will embrace," they said as quoted by News18.

Raj and DK are best known for their work in Go Goa Gone, The Family Man, Shor in the City, and Farzi. The duo are busy with the third season of The Family Man currently.