Gujarati film Chello Show is India’s official entry for Oscars; RRR fans are heartbroken

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The hashtag '#RRRforOscars' has been trending since the announcement. Some fans took to social media to express their disappointment and anger after RRR was not named India's entry for the Oscars saying a deserving film has been snubbed.

Gujarati film ‘Chhello Show’ (Last Film Show) has been nominated by the Film Federation of India (FFI) for the Oscars next year. The film is a coming-of-age drama about a young boy's love affair with cinema in a village in Saurashtra.

A section of fans is, however, heartbroken as they were expecting SS Rajamouli’s popular film RRR to be named as India's official entry for the 95th Academy Awards in the Best International Feature category.

The hashtag '#RRRforOscars' has been trending since the announcement. Some fans took to social media to express their disappointment and anger after RRR was not named India's entry for the Oscars saying a deserving film has been snubbed.

Bollywood analyst, Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter, “Not #RRR Not #TheKashmirFiles, #LastFilmShow

One fan said that RRR was the best chance for India to get a nomination in the Oscars after a long dry spell of two decades.

Fans argued that RRR was a cinematic masterpiece and one of the most popular Indian films currently in the West.

While others pointed out that the ‘Chhello Show’ was relatively unknown and has a slim chance to bag an Oscar.

Netizens also pointed out the history of the FFI of not choosing the right movies for nominations. Earlier the movie ‘The Lunchbox’ was also snubbed in a similar fashion, the fans argued.

Fans lashed out and called the move disrespectful to South Indian cinema.

‘Chhello Show’ premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2021 and will be released in India on October 14. The film set at the cusp of the digital revolution, tells the story of a nine-year-old boy who falls in love with the magic and science of light and shadow that lies behind celluloid film projection.