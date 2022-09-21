Gujarati film Chello Show is India’s official entry for Oscars; RRR fans are heartbroken

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The hashtag '#RRRforOscars' has been trending since the announcement. Some fans took to social media to express their disappointment and anger after RRR was not named India's entry for the Oscars saying a deserving film has been snubbed.

Gujarati film ‘Chhello Show’ (Last Film Show) has been nominated by the Film Federation of India (FFI) for the Oscars next year. The film is a coming-of-age drama about a young boy's love affair with cinema in a village in Saurashtra.

A section of fans is, however, heartbroken as they were expecting SS Rajamouli’s popular film RRR to be named as India's official entry for the 95th Academy Awards in the Best International Feature category.

The hashtag '#RRRforOscars' has been trending since the announcement. Some fans took to social media to express their disappointment and anger after RRR was not named India's entry for the Oscars saying a deserving film has been snubbed.

ALSO READ:

Bollywood analyst, Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter, “Not #RRR Not #TheKashmirFiles, #LastFilmShow

One fan said that RRR was the best chance for India to get a nomination in the Oscars after a long dry spell of two decades.

Gujarati film #ChhelloShow is India's official entry for Oscars 2023 and as always India has ZERO chance of getting nominated forget about winning. #RRR was our BEST BET in last 2 decades to win an oscar for India. Really Sad to see Film federation of India ignored this fact 👎🏻. — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) September 20, 2022

Fans argued that RRR was a cinematic masterpiece and one of the most popular Indian films currently in the West.

#RRR a cinematic Masterpiece in Every Sense is probably the most popular indian film in US Right now, FFI should've considered this. #chhelloshow gonna face the same fate as tens of the Indian films have been facing since decades i.e. It won't make to the final round. — YOGESH (@i_yogesh22) September 20, 2022

While others pointed out that the ‘Chhello Show’ was relatively unknown and has a slim chance to bag an Oscar.

No Indian movie has ever won an Oscar #RRR was the first real chance to break that record and we grandly missed it for another run of the mill nomination which has zero chances at oscars. The movie might be great but it won’t win Oscar pic.twitter.com/mDojOsnqXk — Swathi Bellam (@BellamSwathi) September 20, 2022

Netizens also pointed out the history of the FFI of not choosing the right movies for nominations. Earlier the movie ‘The Lunchbox’ was also snubbed in a similar fashion, the fans argued.

No #RRR at the Oscars for international feature. India, for the second time in recent memory, has chosen another film over the one they probably could have won with. The first was them not choosing THE LUNCHBOX. What a morning.https://t.co/9CK5SQA7dT via @variety pic.twitter.com/xva766OAVV— Clayton Davis - Stand with 🇺🇦 (@ByClaytonDavis) September 20, 2022

Fans lashed out and called the move disrespectful to South Indian cinema.

It's heartbreaking that FFI turned down #RRR for the Oscars when the world is going mad.An unknown Gujarati film "Chhello Show" has been nominated for the India’s official entry for Oscars. The constant disrespect for South Cinema continues.🙏 pic.twitter.com/tq7hdkeAV4— Sreeleela14 (@SreeLeela_1) September 20, 2022

‘Chhello Show’ premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2021 and will be released in India on October 14. The film set at the cusp of the digital revolution, tells the story of a nine-year-old boy who falls in love with the magic and science of light and shadow that lies behind celluloid film projection.