Gujarati film Chello Show is India’s official entry for Oscars; RRR fans are heartbroken

The hashtag '#RRRforOscars' has been trending since the announcement. Some fans took to social media to express their disappointment and anger after RRR was not named India's entry for the Oscars saying a deserving film has been snubbed.
⭐ Not #RRR⭐ Not #TheKashmirFiles...⭐ #LastFilmShow
Gujarati film #ChhelloShow is India's official entry for Oscars 2023 and as always India has ZERO chance of getting nominated forget about winning. #RRR was our BEST BET in last 2 decades to win an oscar for India. Really Sad to see Film federation of India ignored this fact 👎🏻.— Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) September 20, 2022
#RRR a cinematic Masterpiece in Every Sense is probably the most popular indian film in US Right now, FFI should've considered this. #chhelloshow gonna face the same fate as tens of the Indian films have been facing since decades i.e. It won't make to the final round.— YOGESH (@i_yogesh22) September 20, 2022
No Indian movie has ever won an Oscar #RRR was the first real chance to break that record and we grandly missed it for another run of the mill nomination which has zero chances at oscars. The movie might be great but it won’t win Oscar pic.twitter.com/mDojOsnqXk— Swathi Bellam (@BellamSwathi) September 20, 2022
No #RRR at the Oscars for international feature. India, for the second time in recent memory, has chosen another film over the one they probably could have won with. The first was them not choosing THE LUNCHBOX.What a morning.https://t.co/9CK5SQA7dT via @variety pic.twitter.com/xva766OAVV— Clayton Davis - Stand with 🇺🇦 (@ByClaytonDavis) September 20, 2022
It's heartbreaking that FFI turned down #RRR for the Oscars when the world is going mad.An unknown Gujarati film "Chhello Show" has been nominated for the India’s official entry for Oscars.The constant disrespect for South Cinema continues.🙏 pic.twitter.com/tq7hdkeAV4— Sreeleela14 (@SreeLeela_1) September 20, 2022