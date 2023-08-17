Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’ beats ‘The Dark Knight’ in box office collection, sets new record

'Barbie' has collected more than $1.2 billion at the global box office since its release on July 21. The movie revolves around the journey of Barbie along with Ken. It discovers the process of self-realisation of Barbie in the real-life world.

Greta Gerwig’s fantasy drama Barbie has been creating records ever since it was released on July 21. First, the movie became the highest-grossing film of all time directed by a solo female director. Then, it also entered the $1-billion club, becoming the first such movie by a female director. Now, the Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starrer has become the highest-grossing domestic release in the history of Warner Bros.

At the domestic box office, it has surpassed Christopher Nolan’s 2008 superhero hit, The Dark Knight.

On Tuesday, Barbie topped a $537 million collection which made it the highest-grossing movie in Warner Bros’ 100 year-history. The movie reached the top by beating Nolan’s The Dark Knight which had generated $536 million in 2008, CNBC reported.

Meanwhile, Barbie has collected more than $1.2 billion at the global box office since its release on July 21. The film is now approaching its fifth weekend and there is no sign of slowing down.

It has become the second highest-grossing Hollywood movie of the year after Universal’s The Super Mario Bros Movie which collected $1.35 billion globally. It had grossed around $574 million in the domestic market, according to a Variety report. Barbie may soon surpass The Super Mario Bros Movie to become the biggest Hollywood release of 2023.

The Greta Gerwig directorial has continued its stronghold at the box office so far, despite tough competition from Nolan’s much-anticipated movie, Oppenheimer , which has collected around $250 million domestically and $650 million globally so far.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling play the lead pair of Barbie and Ken in the movie. America Farrera, Kate McKinnon, Helen Mirren, Simu Liu and Emma Mackey are seen in pivotal roles in Barbie.

The movie revolves around the journey of Barbie along with Ken. It discovers the process of self-realisation of Barbie in the real-life world. Additionally, the movie serves the idea of everyone being a Barbie on their own with all their flaws and imperfections as there is no such one definition of being beautiful. Furthermore, the movie talks about the complexities and impact of a patriarchal structure of society in Barbie-land, which later changes through the idea of understanding and acceptance to change.