One of the competitions in the awards show that will be closely watched by the fans will be the battle of the queens - Beyonce and Adele in the major categories, will compete against one another, as they did in 2017, when Adele's "25" defeated Beyoncé's "Lemonade" for album of the year.

The Queen B is back and how! As the Recording Academy unveiled its newest list of nominees for the 2023 Grammy awards, American singer and songwriter Beyonce led the nominations with nine nods and tied for the most-nominated artist of all time. The nominations for the Grammy awards 2023 were announced on Tuesday and included Kendrick Lamar, with eight nominations; Adele and Brandi Carlile, with seven apiece; and Harry Styles, Mary J. Blige, Future, DJ Khaled and the producer and songwriter The-Dream, with six each.

The K-pop group BTS is again on the list this year and has been nominated for three awards. With their Coldplay collaboration "My Universe," the group is competing for best pop duo/group performance for the third consecutive year. For "Yet to Come," they are nominated for best music video. Additionally, they are nominated for album of the year as featured artists on Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres.

Comedian Trevor Noah, who hosted the last two editions of the Grammy awards, will serve as host of the 65th Grammy Awards which is scheduled to take place on February 5, 2023.

Here is the complete list of key nominations

Record of the Year

“Don’t Shut Me Down,” Abba

“Easy on Me,” Adele

“Break My Soul,” Beyoncé

“Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige

“You and Me on the Rock,” Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius

“Woman,” Doja Cat

“Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy

“The Heart Part 5,” Kendrick Lamar

“About Damn Time,” Lizzo

“As It Was,” Harry Styles

Album of the Year

“Voyage,” Abba

“30,” Adele

“Un Verano Sin Ti,” Bad Bunny

“Renaissance,” Beyoncé

“Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe),” Mary J. Blige

“In These Silent Days,” Brandi Carlile

“Music of the Spheres,” Coldplay

“Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers,” Kendrick Lamar

“Special,” Lizzo

“Harry’s House,” Harry Styles

Song of the Year

“Abcdefu,” Sara Davis, Gayle and Dave Pittenger, songwriters (Gayle)

“About Damn Time,” Melissa “Lizzo” Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin and Theron Makiel Thomas, songwriters (Lizzo)

“All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film),” Liz Rose and Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

“As It Was,” Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon and Harry Styles, songwriters (Harry Styles)

“Bad Habit,” Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby & Steve Lacy, songwriters (Steve Lacy)

“Break My Soul,” Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant and Christopher A. Stewart, songwriters (Beyoncé)

“Easy on Me,” Adele Adkins and Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)

“God Did,” Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts and Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy)

“The Heart Part 5,” Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar and Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)

“Just Like That,” Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)

Best New Artist

Anitta

Omar Apollo

Domi & JD Beck

Muni Long

Samara Joy

Latto

Maneskin

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Easy on Me,” Adele

“Moscow Mule,” Bad Bunny

“Woman,” Doja Cat

“Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy

“About Damn Time,” Lizzo

“As It Was,” Harry Styles

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Don't Shut Me Down” - ABBA

“Bam Bam” - Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran

“My Universe” - Coldplay & BTS

“I Like You (A Happier Song)" - Post Malone & Doja Cat

“Unholy” - Sam Smith & Kim Petras

Best Pop Vocal Album

“Voyage”-ABBA

“30”-Adele

“Music Of The Spheres”-Coldplay

“Special” - Lizzo

“Harry's House” - Harry Styles

Best Rap Performance

“GOD DID” - DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z,John Legend & Fridayy

“Vegas” - Doja Cat

“pushin P” - Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug

“F.N.F. (Let's Go)” - Hitkidd & GloRilla

“The Heart Part 5” - Kendrick Lamar

Best Rock Performance

“So Happy It Hurts” - Bryan Adams

“Old Man” - Beck

“Wild Child” - The Black Keys

“Broken Horses” - Brandi Carlile

“Crawl!” - Idles

“Patient Number 9” - Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck

“Holiday” - Turnstile

Best Country Album

“Growin' Up” - Luke Combs

“Palomino” - Miranda Lambert

“Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville" - Ashley McBryde

“Humble Quest” - Maren Morris

“A Beautiful Time” - Willie NelsonThe

2023 Grammy’s will take place in Los Angeles at the Crypto Arena on Feb. 5. Fans are all hyped up with the list, who are you rooting for?