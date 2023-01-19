Grammy Awards 2023: Taylor Swift, Adele, Beyonce and more nominated for songwriting award

While the awards are a big part of recognising musicians, singers, artists and more, one of the biggest awards of the night is Song of the Year. This year’s nominations for song of the year include some of the biggest songs of 2022 along with some more hidden gems.

The Grammy Awards, the biggest music award, are going to be held on February 6. Presented by the Recording Academy of the United States, the annual awards are given to honour outstanding musical talent. While the awards are a big part of recognising musicians, singers, artists and more, one of the biggest awards of the night is Song of the Year.

The Song of the Year recognises the hidden talent behind each song – the songwriters. This year’s nominations for song of the year include some of the biggest songs of 2022 along with some more hidden gems.

abcdefu – Gayle

‘abcdefu’ is the debut song from American singer Gayle. Achieving mainstream success within just months of dropping, the song has over 193 million views on YouTube alone. The song was written by Sara Davis, Dave Pittinger and Gayle.

About Damn Time – Lizzo

Lizzo’s ‘About Damn Time’ was her second song to reach number on in the United States. One of the biggest songs of 2022, ‘About Damn Time’ has been nominated for Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance at the Grammys. The song has been written by Melissa “Lizzo” Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin and Theron Makiel Thomas. The song has had over 105 million views on YouTube.

All Too Well (10-Minute Version) – Taylor

Taylor Swift's nominations are somewhat of a fixture at the Grammys. But the 10-minute uncut version of ‘All Too Well’ from ‘Red (Taylor's Version)’ is one of the most-liked songs of the year. With rave reviews from critics and fans alike, the song features uncut verses and lyrics from the original 2012 version. The song has received over 72 million views on YouTube with its accompanying short film receiving another 82 million views along with a nomination for Best Music Video of the Year. The song was written by Liz Rose and Taylor Swift.

As It Was – Harry Styles

‘As It Was’ is the lead single from British singer Harry Styles’ third studio album Harry's House (2022). With Styles own popularity, the song was an immediate success as it became one of the biggest-selling singles of 2022. The song was written by Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon and Harry Styles, with over 413 million views on YouTube.

Bad Habit – Steve Lacy

The second single from Steve Lacy’s second studio album Gemini Rights, ‘Bad Habit’ is the song that propelled Lacy to mainstream success. The song is the first from Lacy to enter the charts in the US, with the song peaking at number 1 on the Billboard 100. Written by Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby and Steve Lacy, the song has 61 million views on YouTube.

Break My Soul – Beyonce

The first single from Beyonce’s latest album Renaissance (2022), ‘Break My Soul’ topped the charts across multiple countries immediately after dropping. The song has received nominations for the Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Dance/Electronic Recording. ‘Break My Soul’ is written by Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Terius "The-Dream" Gesteelde-Diamant and Christopher A. Stewart. The song has received 35 million views on YouTube.

Easy On Me – Adele

Simple and sophisticated, ‘Easy On Me’ was the lead single from Adele’s fourth studio album 30. The singer wrote the song with the song’s producer Greg Kurstin. The song was one of the longest-running number-one songs on the Billboard Hot 100. The song has over 326 million views on YouTube.

GOD DID – DJ Khaled

Featuring five major artists, ‘GOD DID’ is the title single from DJ Khaled’s 13th studio album of the same name. The song has been nominated for Song of the Year, Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance. ‘GOD DID’ was written by Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Jay Z, John Stephens, Lil Wayne, William Roberts and Nicholas Warwar. The song has over 17 million views on YouTube.

The Heart Part 5 – Kendrick Lamar

A surprise release from American rapper Kendrick Lamar, ‘The Heart Part 5’ is the first solo release from the artist since 2018. The song has received five nominations at the 65th Grammys. ‘The Heart Part 5’ was written by Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar and Matt Schaeffer. The song has received over 41 million views on YouTube.

Just Like That – Bonnie Raitt

Written and sung by American blues-folk artist Bonnie Raitt, ‘Just Like That’ is the fourth track on her eighteenth studio album Just Like That…. The album was nominated for the Best Americana Album award while the song has been nominated for the Song of the Year award. Written by Raitt, the song has 115,000 views on YouTube.