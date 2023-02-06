Grammy Awards 2023 LIVE Updates: Will Beyonce emerge as the most decorated artist ever?

Grammy Awards 2023 Live: Hello and welcome to the LIVE updates from the 2023 Grammy Awards on CNBCTV18.com. As the stage is set for the biggest awards ceremony in the music industry, stay tuned for all the live action from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
The Grammys have evolved from their humble beginnings into a daylong feast of music — and there's many ways to watch the red carpet and show live. Most of the awards are handed out before that during the Premiere Ceremony, which the Recording Academy will stream live Sunday beginning at 3:30 pm ET. The Grammys have evolved from their humble beginnings into a daylong feast of music — and there's many ways to watch the red carpet and show live.
Grammy Awards 2023 Live Updates: Will Beyoncé emerge as the most decorated artist ever?
That's one of the main storylines heading into Sunday's ceremony, where the superstar is the leading nominee and needs four wins to make history. Several of music's biggest names, including Beyoncé, are in the running for the night's top honors — Harry Styles, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, ABBA and Lizzo are all among the nominees in for album of the year. Adele joins them in the record of the year competition. Trevor Noah will host the telecast live from downtown Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern on CBS and Paramount+. The show will include performances by Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Sam Smith, Lizzo as well as special musical tributes to the late musicians Takeoff, Loretta Lynn and Christine McVie.
Grammy Awards 2023 Live Updates: Anoushka Shankar to perform at premiere ceremony
Kicking off the proceedings for the 65th annual Grammy Awards, the Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony will return to the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on 5th February 2023. In an exciting development, the ceremony will be marked by a stirring performance by current Grammy nominee Anoushka Shankar, making it her third Grammy performance. The masterful sitar player, producer, film composer, activist, and nine-time Grammy Award Nominee will perform alongside vocalist Arooj Aftab on their Grammy -nominated track Udhero Na from Arooj's new album, Vulture Prince.
Grammy Awards 2023 Live Updates: Cardi B, hubby Offset put on loved-up display at pre-Grammys party
Rapper Cardi B and husband Offset couldn't keep their hands - or their tongues - off each other recently. The hip-hop couple were guests at Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammys bash, and they put on a very loved-up display, reports Mirror.co.uk. Wearing a patchwork leather dress in varying shades of brown leather and black lace, 31-year-old Cardi added matching elbow-length gloves, and a stack of gold and diamond chokers. Hidden beneath her dress' flowing skirt was a pair of towering heels, which boosted her usually small 5'3 frame to eye-level with her taller husband.
As per Mirror.co.uk, she kept her makeup subtle, opting for mocha and caramel tones-but made a strong statement with her hair, which was styled into a very on-trend 00s style mullet with gelled sideburns and a short, choppy fringe. The couple were clearly relishing having a date night and escaping the pressure of caring for their two young children - daughter Kulture, 4, and a year-old son, Wave.
Grammy Awards 2023 LIVE updates: Cardi B pays homage to Kallman, Greenwald at pre-Grammy gala
When Cardi B was searching for a record deal six years ago, the rapper remembered when several labels didn’t financially believe in her talents enough – except for Atlantic Records executives Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman. Cardi B paid homage on Saturday night to Greenwald and Craig Kallman, who were honored with the 2023 Industry Icons Award at the star-studded Clive Davis pre-Grammys gala in Beverly Hills, California. The uber-popular event – which was held the night before the Grammy Awards – returned for the first time since 2020 after being put on hold because of the pandemic. In a heartfelt speech, the Grammy winner thanked Greenwald and Kallman for supporting her career aspirations. Kallman is the CEO and chairman of Atlantic Records, while Greenwald holds the position as CEO and chairman of Atlantic Music Group - a newly formed label that’s home to Atlantic Records and 300 Elektra.