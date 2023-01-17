Grammy Awards 2023: Date, time and where to watch

Comedian Trevor Noah will return to host the awards. Noah had also hosted the previous two Grammy awards. With nine nominations Beyonce is the most nominated artiste this year.

The year’s biggest music award, the Grammy Awards is slated for February 6. The 65th Grammy Awards is going to be presented by the Recording Academy of the United States. The annual awards are given to recognise the outstanding musical talent of the preceding year. Along with the Academy Awards (for films), the Emmy Awards (for television), and the Tony Awards (for theatre), the Grammys are one of the big four entertainment awards.

Time and Date

The award ceremony will be held on Monday, February 6 at 5:30 am (IST). The Grammys will be hosted at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Viewers can catch the broadcast through live streams including live.GRAMMY.com . US viewers will be able to view the show on CBS Television Network.

Grammy 2023

Comedian Trevor Noah will return to host the awards. Noah had also hosted the previous two Grammy awards. With nine nominations Beyonce is the most nominated artiste this year. She also became the most-nominated artiste in Grammy history tied with her husband Jay-Z.

Rap artiste Kendrick Lamar received eight nominations. Adele and Brandi Carlile received seven nominations each.

This year, several new categories have been added to the awards. Best Alternative Music Performance, Best Americana Performance, Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media, Best Spoken Word Poetry Album, and Songwriter of the Year-Non-Classical are the new categories. There have been several other changes to the ceremony, including changes to the name of some existing awards.

Last year, American singer-songwriter Jon Batiste received the most nominations with 11 and managed to win in five categories, including Album of the Year for his album ‘We Are’. Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak’s ‘Silk Sonic’ duo group won the Record of the Year and Song of the Year for ‘Leave the Door Open’. Internet sensation Olivia Rodrigo won the Best New Artist award.