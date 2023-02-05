Grammy Awards 2023: Most viewed on YouTube from the Best Music Video nominations

The Grammy Award for Best Music Video is awarded to directors and performers of the best short music videos of the qualifying year. While YouTube views don’t determine who the winner will be, they do highlight which videos are the most popular with fans. Here are the YouTube views for this year’s nominees.

What do Adele, BTS, Doja Cat, Kendrick Lamar, Harry Styles and Taylor Swift have in common? All of them have been nominated for Best Music Video at the 65th Grammy Awards. The Grammy Award for Best Music Video is awarded to directors and performers of the best short music videos of the qualifying year.

Peter Gabriel, Michael Jackson, Janet Jackson, Johnny Cash, Kendrick Lamar, and Beyonce have won the awards twice each. Last year’s winner was "Freedom" by Jon Batiste. While YouTube views don’t determine who the winner will be, they do highlight which videos are the most popular with fans.

Here are the YouTube views for this year’s nominees.

Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5

“The Heart Part 5” was a surprise release from Kendrick Lamar and the first solo release from the artist since 2017. The video, which uses deep fake technology to morph Lamar into six prominent African-American figures including OJ Simpson, Kobe Bryant and Will Smith, has 41 million views on YouTube.

Taylor Swift - All Too Well: The Short Film

“All Too Well: The Short Film” is an almost 15-minute long music video set to "All Too Well (10-minute Version)". The movie follows a couple’s relationship that fails due to the age gap. It is widely speculated that the song and music video borrows heavily from Swift’s relationship with actor Jake Gyllenhaal. The video has over 82 million views on Youtube.

Doja Cat - Woman

“Woman” from Doja Cat has gotten over 160 million views on YouTube. The music video features Teyana Taylor.

BTS - Yet To Come

“Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)” from BTS features the usual bombastic dance routines and flashy outfits. The music video has garnered 176 million views on YouTube and features several references to older BTS music videos.

Adele - Easy On Me

Shot in black and white, “Easy on Me” has over 328 million views on YouTube. The music video directly follows the events set up by the music video for Adele's 2015 song "Hello".

Harry Styles - As It Was

The music video for “As It Was” by Harry Styles is the most viewed on YouTube among this year’s nominees. It has over 426 million views on YouTube.