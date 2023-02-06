As Harry and his producers went up the stage to receive the arguably most coveted award in pop music, Beyonce, who won her 32nd Grammy earlier in the evening, was seen standing and applauding. This is the fourth time Beyonce, the now most decorated Grammy award winner, failed to win the top award.

Grammy 2023 Album of the Year has been announced and it is none other than Harry Styles. His album Harry's House has beaten Beyonce, Adele, Kendrick Lamar and Lizzo for the title of Album Of The Year.

His album 'Harry's House' was nominated in six categories - Record of the Year ("As It Was"); Album of the Year (Harry's House); Song of the Year ("As It Was"); Best Pop Solo Performance ("As It Was"), a category he won at the 2021 GRAMMYs and Best Pop Vocal Album (Harry's House); and Best Music Video ("As It Was"). Earlier in the award function the album already bagged an award for Best Pop Vocal Album.

"I have been so inspired by every artist in this category with me, It is important for us to remember that there is nothing as best in music," said Styles while accepting the Album Of The Year Award in Grammy 2023.

As Harry and his producers went up the stage to receive the arguably most coveted award in pop music, Beyonce, who won her 32nd Grammy earlier in the evening, was seen standing and applauding. This is the fourth time Beyonce, the now most decorated Grammy award winner, failed to win the top award.

Harry Styles accepted the award wearing a cropped off-white blazer layered over a sequin vest-like top and camel coloured pants.

Harry's House is Styles third studio album and was released on May 20, 2022.

The first week sales of Harry's House were the best in Styles' career. With 113,000 album-equivalent units, it became the fastest-selling and best-selling album of 2022 in the UK. Additionally, the album debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200 with 521,500 album-equivalent units, including 330,000 album sales, making it the biggest opening week of 2022.

Harry's House received critical acclaim. The singles "As It Was", "Late Night Talking", and "Music for a Sushi Restaurant" supported the album; the first of which topped the charts in the UK and US, becoming Styles' second solo single in both countries. The chart-topper "As It Was" was joined by three other songs in the top 10 of the US Billboard Hot 100: "Late Night Talking", "Music for a Sushi Restaurant" and "Matilda", making Styles the first British solo artist to accomplish this. This album was nominated for the 2022 Mercury Music Prize as well as the 2023 Brit Award.