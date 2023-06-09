Google Doodle celebrates Willi Ninja’s 62nd birthday: A look at the life of the iconic dancer

Willi mastered the art of voguing, which is a unique dance form that combines fashion poses with intricate mime and martial arts movements.

Google has dedicated a special doodle to celebrate the 62nd birthday of the late iconic dancer and choreographer Willi Ninja. As per reports, in the 1980s and 1990s, Willi paved the way for black LGBTQ representation and acceptance in the creative community in the United States. He was the face of LGBTQ representation in the ballrooms. He founded a community, the iconic 'House of Ninja’, which still exists today.

The doodle set by Google, an interactive Pride-month special clip, shows glimpses of the dancer’s iconic moves that played a major role in influencing the New York drag scene and also inspired various artists like Madonna and designer Jean-Paul Gaultier.

Google said, "Today’s video doodle celebrates Willi Ninja, an iconic dancer and choreographer known as the Godfather of Voguing."

The tech giant also added that the doodle video was designed by Rob Gilliam and edited by Xander Opiyo. It features original music by Vivacious, and the performers in the clip are the present members of the House of Ninja community, who are dancing in honour of Willi's legacy.

Willi also gained immense recognition after he and his iconic ‘House of Ninja’ community were featured in the 1990 documentary film ‘Paris is Burning’ at the NewFest New York LGBT Film Festival.

Willi’s real name is William Roscoe Leake, and he was born in Flushing, Queens, New York. His mother supported his identity and encouraged his interest in dance by taking him to ballet performances. Although his family couldn’t support him in his dance classes, it didn’t stop him from reaching stardom.

Willi mastered the art of voguing, which is a unique dance form that combines fashion poses with intricate mime and martial arts movements. Voguing came into the limelight from the Harlem ballroom scene, a safe space founded by LGBT+ Black and Latino people to celebrate self-expression and unity.

Apart from dancing, he was also a strong advocate for his community. He was also among the first to raise HIV/AIDS prevention awareness in his community and played an instrumental role in trying to lessen the stigma associated with it.