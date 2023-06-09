CNBC TV18
Google Doodle celebrates Willi Ninja's 62nd birthday: A look at the life of the iconic dancer

Google Doodle celebrates Willi Ninja’s 62nd birthday: A look at the life of the iconic dancer

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 9, 2023 4:14:55 PM IST (Published)

Willi mastered the art of voguing, which is a unique dance form that combines fashion poses with intricate mime and martial arts movements.

Google has dedicated a special doodle to celebrate the 62nd birthday of the late iconic dancer and choreographer Willi Ninja. As per reports, in the 1980s and 1990s, Willi paved the way for black LGBTQ representation and acceptance in the creative community in the United States. He was the face of LGBTQ representation in the ballrooms. He founded a community, the iconic 'House of Ninja’, which still exists today.

The doodle set by Google, an interactive Pride-month special clip, shows glimpses of the dancer’s iconic moves that played a major role in influencing the New York drag scene and also inspired various artists like Madonna and designer Jean-Paul Gaultier.


Google said, "Today’s video doodle celebrates Willi Ninja, an iconic dancer and choreographer known as the Godfather of Voguing."

