Google Doodle celebrates Willi Ninja’s 62nd birthday: A look at the life of the iconic dancer

Google has dedicated a special doodle to celebrate the 62nd birthday of the late iconic dancer and choreographer Willi Ninja. As per reports, in the 1980s and 1990s, Willi paved the way for black LGBTQ representation and acceptance in the creative community in the United States. He was the face of LGBTQ representation in the ballrooms. He founded a community, the iconic 'House of Ninja’, which still exists today.