Google Doodle pays tribute to first female lead in Malayalam film, PK Rosy on her 120th birth anniversary

The first female lead in Malayalam cinema, PK Rosy, was honoured by Google on her 120th birth anniversary by having a Doodle created.

Rosy was born on February 10 in 1903 as Rajamma in Thiruvananthapuram, and her passion for acting began at a young age.

According to Google, Rosy broke down barriers with her performance in the Malayalam film "Vigathakumaran" ('The Lost Child') during a time when performing arts were prohibited in many areas of society, especially for women.

In the movie, she portrayed the role of a Nair woman named Sarojini. Members of the Nair community were outraged when a Dalit woman played a Nair figure.

As per reports, her home was burnt down by upper castes and she eloped, got married to lorry driver Kesavan Pillai and spent the rest of her life in Tamil Nadu as 'Rajammal'.

