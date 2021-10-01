Google Doodle pays tribute to Sivaji Ganesan on 93rd birth anniversary with special graphic

Global technology giant Google on Friday paid tribute to celebrated late actor Sivaji Ganesan on his 93rd birth anniversary with a special graphic. He has acted in nearly 300 films in several languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi, with his career spanning five decades.

The illustration of the actor for Google Doodle has been created by artist Noopur Choksi.

🎥 One of India's 1st method actors🏆 1st Indian to win Best Actor at an international film festival🎬 300+ filmsSivaji Ganesan earned the reputation as one of Indian cinema's top entertainers 🇮🇳#GoogleDoodle 🎨 by guest artist Noopur Choksi→ https://t.co/atoBCcIDCy pic.twitter.com/Q3VPxuX9h6 — Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) October 1, 2021

Sivaji Ganesan, born on October 1, 1928, started his acting career as a child artist with a theater group at the age of 7.

The late actor, whose actual name is Ganesamoorthy, was born in Villupuram town of Tamil Nadu.

“Sivaji” was added to his name as he conquered the world of acting. His debut film was Tamil movie Parasakthi, which was made in 1952. He received several national and international awards for his acting.

Awards in under his belt include Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Filmfare Award for Best Actor – Tamil, National Film Award – Special Jury Award. Pasamalar and Navarthri were his most popular movies.