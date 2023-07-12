CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeentertainment NewsAn Indore restaurant made world record with pani puri, it's now a Google Doodle

An Indore restaurant made world record with pani puri, it's now a Google Doodle

An Indore restaurant made world record with pani puri, it's now a Google Doodle
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Moneycontrol News Jul 12, 2023 11:19:27 AM IST (Published)

Pani puri is a popular, bite-sized snack with many different names and regional variations across India. Google is celebrating this beloved street food with an interactive Google Doodle.

On July 12, 2015, a restaurant in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, made 51 flavours of pani puri to achieve a world record. Eight years later, Google is honouring this feat and India’s enduring love affair with pani puri using a colourful, interactive Doodle.

Pani puri is a popular, bite-sized snack with many different names and regional variations across India. It consists of a hollow, deep-fried flatbread (the puri), that is filled with a mixture of flavoured water (the pani) and a dry filling.
In Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, the filling is usually boiled chickpeas, a white pea mixture, and sprouts dipped in tangy and spicy pani. In Delhi, Punjab and other northern states, this beloved street food is known as gol gappas. Gol gappas are generally filled with a mixture of potatoes and chickpeas and dunked in jaljeera-flavored water. In West Bengal and parts of Bihar and Jharkhand, the name puchkas or fuchkas is used to describe this snack. The key ingredient in these parts is tamarind pulp.
View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X