By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Bhupen Hazarika was born on September 8, 1926, at Sadiya, on the banks of river Brahmaputra in Assam. He was exposed to music from his early childhood. Know about his achievements here.

Google paid tribute to legendary singer Bhupen Hazarika on his 96th birth anniversary with a doodle. The famous Assamese musician, singer, poet, filmmaker, and lyricist passed away in 2011. Popularly known as 'Sudhakantha', Hazarika’s works featured in hundreds of films in his career spanning 60 years.

Mumbai-based guest artist Rutuja Mali created the Google doodle, which shows Hazarika playing the harmonium.

"Perhaps, I inherited my singing skills from my mother, who sang lullabies to me," BBC had quoted the Bard of Brahmaputra as saying. Hazarika recorded his first song at the age of 10.

Hazarika held a doctorate degree (PhD) in Mass Communication from Columbia University. He lived in New York for five years to complete his PhD in 1952.

For some time, Hazarika worked at the All India Radio in Guwahati. He was also an MLA in the Assam assembly during 1967-72.

While in New York, Hazarika befriended African American singer Paul Robeson. He later based his most famous song “Bistirna Parore” on Robeson’s “Ol’ Man River”.

One of his songs, “Manush Manusher Jonno” (Humans are for humanity) was voted as the second most favourite number after the national anthem in Bangladesh.

Hazarika was famous for his songs for superhit films like 'Rudali', 'Mil Gayi Manzil Mujhe', 'Darmiyan', 'Daman', 'Saj', 'Gajgamini', and 'Kyun'. One of his songs about Arunachal Pradesh was shared by Union minister Kiran Rijiju on Thursday.

I pay my tribute to the great music legend Dr Bhupen Hazarika on his birth anniversary. Bhupen Da will forever live with us. This is one of those many beautiful songs created by Bhupen da about Arunachal Pradesh. #BhupenHazarika pic.twitter.com/jZBcCPsoje — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) September 8, 2022

He won several prestigious awards such as the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Padma Shri, and Padma Bhushan, for his contribution to music and culture.

The legendary singer was posthumously honoured with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, in 2019.