By Anand Singha

The film, which was produced by Balaji Motion Pictures in collaboration with Good Co., was released last Friday. According to a statement issued by Balaji Motion Pictures, "Goodbye" debuted on October 7 with earnings of Rs 1.42 crore.

Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna's family drama "Goodbye," had a slow start and managed to earn just Rs 5 crore in its first week of release, the producers announced on Monday.

The film, produced by Balaji Motion Pictures in collaboration with Good Co., was released last Friday. According to a statement by Balaji Motion Pictures, "Goodbye" debuted on October 7 with earnings of Rs 1.42 crore. On days two and three, it earned Rs 1.78 crore and Rs 1.96 crore, respectively.

"'Goodbye', Ektaa R Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Good Co. collects Rs 5.16 crores at the box office over the weekend," the makers said.

The film's cast includes Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati, Elli Avram, Sunil Grover, Sahil Mehta, and Abhishek Khan.

However, the much-anticipated film by Vikas Bah opened up to positive reviews from critics. Early viewers have now also turned in their reviews and reactions on Twitter. Here's what the film's fans and critics said about it.

Saw #Goodbye , I was choked, numb and cried buckets. Had to call my mom and hear her in the interval. Cried again in the second half, couldn’t sleep until 2:30am. Waited for the morning to tell her that how much I love her. To all the moms, this one’s for you 🌸🌼❤️ @iamRashmika pic.twitter.com/vD5YMOqjju

— Rohit Bhatnagar (@justscorpion) October 5, 2022

#Goodbye is one of the most beautiful films I've experienced in a long time. That's all I have to say. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/VWQLaFGxK9

— Ram Venkat Srikar (@RamVenkatSrikar) October 8, 2022

#Goodbye is an emotional roller coaster ride that's bound to make you laugh a little and cry a lot It is a feel-good entertainer which will appeal to everyone. Heart-wrenching performance by the entire cast.imp advise–don't forget to carry sufficient tissues @iamRashmika pic.twitter.com/8FKuLbHoEC

— Anita Britto (@Britto_anita) October 5, 2022

Watched #Goodbye last night. With the softest arrow of emotions, it pierced my heart beyond immediate repair and brought back flashes of personal loss. All I can say for now is go, give your close ones a tight, never-ending hug. Give them all the love they deserve. pic.twitter.com/xeo2UJ3RYQ

— Tanmayi Savadi (@TanmayiSavadi) October 5, 2022

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️🌟 #Goodbye is a heart warming film. #VikasBahl has infused doses of laughter at regular intervals. #AmitabhBachchan is beyond first rate, no one qualifies to rate his performance. The film although funny will leave you emotional towards the finale. #GoodByeReview pic.twitter.com/oEA8mSjwwq