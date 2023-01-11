Golden Globes 2023: Steven Spielberg wins Best Director - Motion Picture for 'The Fabelmans'

Accepting the award for his autobiographical drama, Spielberg said, “I've been hiding from this story since I was 17 years old. I put a lot of things in my way of this story," reports 'Variety'.

The winners of the 80th Golden Globe Awards were announced today at a glittering ceremony at Beverly Hills. Presented by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the award ceremony was streamed live on Lionsgate Play.

Last year, the 79th Golden Globes award wasn't broadcast on TV and the HFPA held a private event at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. The winners were revealed on social media as well as via press release.

Steven Spielberg won the Best Director - Motion Picture at the Golden Globes for his semi-autobiographical film 'The Fabelmans'. This is his third win and 20th nomination at the Golden Globes.

Accepting the award for his autobiographical drama, Spielberg said, “I've been hiding from this story since I was 17 years old. I put a lot of things in my way of this story," reports 'Variety'.

He continued, "I told this story in parts and parcels all through my career. 'E.T.' Has a lot to do with this story. 'Close Encounters' has a lot to do with this story. But I never had the courage to hit this story head-on until ('Fabelmans' co-writer) Tony Kushner (and I) were working on 'Munich' a long time ago, (and he) started telling me about all these stories about (his) life. And we started a conversation."

He further mentioned, quoted by 'Variety', "The conversation lasted all through 'Munich,' all through 'Lincoln' and 'West Side Story'. And my wife Kate was always saying, 'You have to tell this'. And during COVID, I didn't know if any of us were going to have the chance to tell any of our stories again in March, April, May of 2020".

Spielberg added, "Everything I've done up to this point has made me ready to finally be honest about the fact that it's not easy to be a kid. The fact that everybody sees me as a success story... But nobody really knows who we are until we're courageous enough to tell everyone who we are. And I spent a lot of time trying to figure out when I could tell that story and I figured it out when I turned 74 years old. I said, 'You better do it now'. And I'm really, really happy I did."

The nominees, selected across various categories, for the 80th Golden Globes were announced on December 12. The nominees for the best director category this year were -- James Cameron for Avatar: The Way of Water, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert for Everything Everywhere All at Once, Baz Luhrmann for Elvis, Martin Mcdonagh for The Banshees of Inisherin, and Steven Spielberg for The Fabelmans.

James Cameron for Avatar: The Way of Water

Avatar: The Way of Water emerged as the highest-grossing Hollywood film of all time in India. James Cameron’s sci-fi adventure film was released in theatres on December 16. So far, it has earned over Rs 454 crore (gross). In 2010, James Cameron bagged the Golden Globes award for best director for the first instalment of Avatar.

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert for Everything Everywhere All At Once

Everything Everywhere All At Once was a 2022 American absurdist comedy-drama film written and directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert. By exploring the possibility of a multiverse, the film delivers the message of loving life.

Baz Luhrmann for Elvis

Director Baz Luhrmann’s film Elvis is a biopic on Elvis Aaron Presley, who was an American singer and actor. The “King of Rock and Roll” was regarded as one of the most significant cultural figures of the 20th Century. Austin Butler played the role of Elvis in the biopic.

Martin Mcdonagh for The Banshees of Inisherin

Filmed on a remote island off the west coast of Ireland, The Banshees of Inisherin follows two lifelong friends who find themselves at an impasse after one abruptly ends their relationship. The film starred Dubliners Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson.

Steven Spielberg for The Fabelmans

Steven Spielberg’s autobiographical coming-of-age film The Fabelmans is drawn from the director’s real-life teen years. The film showed Sam Fabelman, Spielberg’s alter ego, played by Gabriell LaBelle, getting beaten, enduring anti-Semitic slurs and feeling brutally alienated. The Fabelmans gives you a sneak peek into the emotional life of a genius.

(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani )