Golden Globes 2023: RRR’s Naatu Naatu to Black Panther’s Lift Me Up – songs nominated for best original score

Golden Globes are one of the most prestigious awards in the entertainment industry, especially in Hollywood. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) presents the awards annually in recognition of outstanding achievements in motion pictures and television during the previous year. These awards are considered to be second only to the Academy and the Emmy Awards when it comes to film and television. The nominations for the 80th Annual Golden Globes Awards, taking place in 2023, have already been announced.
The following songs have been nominated under the category of Best Original Song - Motion Picture:
Carolina from Where The Crawdads Sing
Where The Crawdads Sing is a mystery thriller drama, an adaptation of the book of the same name. Written and sung by Taylor Swift, Carolina follows the life of a young girl named Kya as she grows up isolated in a North Carolina marsh. The poetic lyrics and the strong folk connection have received widespread praise from audiences.Naatu Naatu from RRR
SS Rajamouli's RRR has ticked all boxes. From songs to larger-than-life characters, the film has been a mass entertainer. One of the major highlights of the film is the song - Naatu Naatu. From the hook steps to uplifting and energetic beats, the song has a fan base of its own.
Ciao Papa from Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio
Guillermo Del Toro's rendition of Pinocchio is a stop-motion animation film that presents a narrative of exploitation in tumultuous WWI. Ciao Papa is a sorrowful song written by Del Toro. The central themes are those of loss and longing.
Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick
As per Lady Gaga and BloodPop, they wrote the song as a "love letter to the world during and after a very hard time." In the movie, the song is played towards the end, depicting the bond between Penny and Maverick, played by Tom Cruise.
Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
The music and lyrics of the song, which is an R&B ballad, have been provided by Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, and Ludwig Göransson. The song is a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, who played the character of King T'Challa, the iconic ruler of Wakanda.
(Edited by : Priyanka Deshpande)
