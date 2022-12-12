Golden Globes 2023: RRR bags two nominations

The Telugu film RRR stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR in the lead roles as well as Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt from the Hindi film industry. The movie has been nominated for two Golden Globe Awards 2023 categories — 'Best Picture, Non-English' and 'Best Original Song, Motion Picture' for the song 'Naatu Naatu'.

SS Rajamouli's RRR has received two nominations for next year's Golden Globe Awards in the 'Best Picture, Non-English' category as well as for 'Best Original Song, Motion Picture,' for the song 'Naatu Naatu'.

The other movies nominated in the Best Picture, Non English category include Argentina 1985, All Quiet on the Western Front, Close and Decision to Leave.

Meanwhile, renowned music composer MM Keeravaani also received the Los Angeles Film Critics Association's (LAFCA) best music score award for his work RRR. Keeravaani composed seven original tracks — "Dosti", "Naatu Naatu", "Janani", "Komuram Bheemudo", "Raamam Raaghavam", "Etthara Jenda", and "Komma Uyyala" — for the pan-India entertainer.

Earlier this month, SS Rajamouli also won the best director (RRR) at the New York Film Critics Circle awards.

On another note, Ram Charan earlier in the day also announced that he and his wife Upasana Kamineni are expecting their first child.

With PTI inputs