Golden Globes 2023: List of movies nominated for best screenplay
By CNBCTV18.com Jan 9, 2023 3:45:19 PM IST (Published)

This year, the awards ceremony has nominated several of the year’s best and biggest movies for the category of Best Screenplay. 

The Golden Globes will be making its grand return with the 80th Golden Globes Award. In 2022, the 79th Golden Globes award was not broadcast live due to protests against its organiser, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA). This year, the award ceremony is going to be broadcast at 6:30 AM, January 11, with Indian audiences able to catch it on Lionsgate Play. This year, the awards ceremony has nominated several of the year’s best and biggest movies for the category of Best Screenplay.

Todd Field has been nominated for the movie ‘Tar’. Written and directed by Field, ‘Tar’ is a psychological drama that stars Cate Blanchett as the fictional composer and conductor Lydia Tar. The movie has been praised by critics for its screenplay, direction, performances and narratives. Despite that, the movie failed to break even at the box office.
ALSO READ:  
80th Golden Globe Awards: A look at the nominations for Best Motion Picture
Tony Kushner and legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg have also been nominated for the category for Spielberg’s coming-of-age drama ‘The Fabelmans’. Loosely inspired by Spielberg’s own life and story, the movie is dedicated to his late parents and chronicles the magic of movies.
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, or the Daniels as they are called, have also been nominated for the science fantasy adventure ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’. Widely considered to be one of the best movies of the year, the duo also directed the movie which sees Michelle Yeoh star as a Chinese immigrant who has to contend with multiple realities and universes.
ALSO READ: Golden Globes 2023: A look at nominees for best TV actor/actress in various categories
‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ is written and directed by Martin McDonagh and has secured eight nominations for itself, including Best Screenplay. The dark Irish comedy is praised for its dialogue, authentic portrayal of Irish culture and hilarious plot.
Sarah Polley is another writer-director that has been nominated for her movie this year. Polly wrote and directed the drama ‘Women Talking’. The movie was adapted from the 2018 novel of the same name by Miriam Toews and is inspired by real-life events.
ALSO READ: SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' at Golden Globes 2023. Here are its competitors

(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
