The 80th Golden Globe Awards today officially opened the awards season. The red carpet was grand as usual. But this time, India had one more reason to cheer. SS Rajamouli’s RRR was nominated in two categories. While it lost to Argentina, 1985 for the Best Non-English Language Film its Naatu Naatu won Best Original Song. Steven Spielberg won Best Director. Expected.

Hosted by actor-comedian Jerrod Carmichael, the awards were presented by Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Tracy Morgan among others. Presented by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), last year, the 79th Golden Globes ceremony was not broadcast due to allegations of lack of diversity among nominees.

Often called the mini-Oscars, the Golden Globes give an indication of what the Oscars may have in store later in the year.

Here is the full list of winners this year

Best Motion Picture, Drama - The Fabelmans.

Best Picture, Musical or Comedy - The Banshees of Inisherin.

Best Director, Motion Picture - Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama - Cate Blanchett, Tar.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama - Austin Butler, Elvis.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy - Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy - Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin.

Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture - Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture - Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Best Screenplay - Martin Mcdonagh, The Banshees Of Inisherin.

Best Non-English Language Film - Argentina, 1985 From Argentina.

Best Animated Feature Film -Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio.

Best Original Score - Justin Hurwitz, Babylon.

Best Original Song - Naatu Naatu, RRR

Best Television Series, Drama - House of the Dragon.

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy - Abbott Elementary.

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture made for Television - The White Lotus.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama - Zendaya, Euphoria 2.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama - Kevin Costner, Yellowstone.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy - Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy - Jeremy Allen White, The Bear.

Best Actress in Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television - Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout.

Best Actor in Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television - Evan Peters, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

Best Supporting Actress, Television - Julia Garner, Ozark.

Best Supporting Actor, Television - Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary.

Best Supporting Actress in Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television - Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus.

Best Supporting Actor in Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television - Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird.

(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)