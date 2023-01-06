Golden Globes 2023: Date, time and how to watch in India

homeentertainment Newsgolden globes 2023 date time and how to watch in india 15602411.htm

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 6, 2023 5:34:43 PM IST (Published)

It was the first time since 2008 that the Golden Globes were not broadcast live. The show was boycotted in 2007 as part of the Writers Guild of America strike.

The Golden Globes will be making its grand return with the 80th Golden Globe Awards. In 2022, the awards were not broadcast due to protests against its organiser, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which was criticised for a stunning lack of diversity among nominees. The event was boycotted by media companies, actors, and creatives. The award ceremony was held in private and winners were announced via a press release.

This year the awards will be held on January 11 at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. The broadcast will start at 6.30 am on Tuesday, January 10 (US time) on NBC and Peacock in the US.

Viewers in India will be able to catch the award ceremony on Lionsgate Play. The red carpet appearances will begin at 5.30 am. Actor-comedian Jerrod Carmichael will host the awards while Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Tracy Morgan are slated to be some of the presenters on the award show.

Indian viewers may have an additional incentive to watch the award ceremony as SS Rajamouli's epic ‘RRR’ has been nominated in two separate categories – Best Foreign Film and Best Song in a movie. With the Golden Globes being considered as a teaser for the upcoming Oscars, a win may guarantee at least an Oscar nomination for Rajamouli’s smash hit.

Nominations for the award show were announced on December 12. Martin McDonagh’s dark comedy ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ came out with eight nominations -- Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy, Best Actor in Musical or Comedy, Best Actress in Musical or Comedy, Best Supporting Actor in Musical or Comedy, Best Director and Best Screenplay. Other highly nominated movies include ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ with 6 nominations, ‘Babylon’ and ‘The Fabelmans’ with five nominations each.

American mockumentary ‘Abbott Elementary’ received the most number of nominations in TV series. Movies like ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’, ‘Elvis’, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ have been selected for the Best Motion Picture award.

