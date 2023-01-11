The Golden Globes 2023 award for best-actor motion pictures went to Austin Butler for 'Elvis'.

The Golden Globes 2023 award for best actor for motion pictures went to Austin Butler for 'Elvis' whereas best actress award went to Cate Blanchett for Tar. Unfortunately, Blanchett wasn’t in attendance to accept the award due to her prior commitments.

The 80th Golden Globe Awards started the year's award circuit. The awards were held at 6:30 am on Wednesday. Presented by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the award ceremony aired on Lionsgate Play. Often called the mini-Oscars, the Golden Globes give an indication of what the Oscars may have in store later in the year. Last year, the 79th Golden Globes award was not broadcast live due to protests against the HFPA.

Hosted by actor-comedian Jerrod Carmichael, the awards were presented by Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Tracy Morgan among others. This year's nominees for the Golden Globes were announced on December 12. The nominees were selected across various categories.

The nominees for Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama category this year were Brendan Fraser for ‘Whale’, Austin Butler for ‘Elvis’, Hugh Jackman for ‘The Son’, Bill Nighy for ‘Living’, and Jeremy Pope for ‘The Inspection’. The award is won by Austin Butler for Elvis.

The nominees for Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama category this year were Cate Blanchett in ‘Tár’, Olivia Colman in ‘Empire of Light’, Viola Davis in ‘The Woman King’, Ana De Armas in ‘Blonde’, and Michelle Williams in ‘The Fabelmans’. The award is won by Cate Blanchett for Tár.

The nominees for Best Actor in a Musical/Comedy category this year were as follows; Diego Calva for ‘Babylon’, Daniel Craig for ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’, Adam Driver for ‘White Noise’, Colin Farrell for ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ and Ralph Fiennes for ‘The Menu’. The award is won by Colin Farrell for The Banshees of Inisherin.

The nominees for Best Actress in a Musical/Comedy category this year were Lesley Manville, in ‘Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris’, Margot Robbie in ‘Babylon’, Anya Taylor-Joy in ‘The Menu’, Emma Thompson in ‘Good Luck to You, Leo Grande’ and Michelle Yeoh in ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’. The award is won by Michelle Yeoh for Everything Everywhere All at Once.

The nominees for the Best Supporting Actress category this year were Angela Bassett for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’, Kerry Condon for ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’, Jamie Lee Curtis for ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’, Dolly De Leon for ‘Triangle of Sadness’, and Carey Mulligan for ‘She Said’. The award went to Angela Bassett for ‘Black Panther.

The nominees for the Best Supporting Actor category this year were Brendan Gleeson in ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’, Barry Keoghan in ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’, Brad Pitt in ‘Babylon’, Ke Huy Quan in ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’, and Eddie Redmayne in ‘The Good Nurse’. The award was won by Ke Huy Quan for Everything Everywhere All at Once.

