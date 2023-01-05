Golden Globes 2023: A look at the nominations for the Best Actor/Actress Award in various categories

The 80th Golden Globe Awards ceremony will be held on January 11 in Beverly Hills, California at 6.30 am.

The 80th Golden Globe Awards is set to kick off the award season in Hollywood on January 11. Organised by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, this year the ceremony will be hosted by actor-comedian Jerrod Carmichael.

Lionsgate Play subscribers in India can catch the event live on January 11 at 6.30 am.

This year the nominations for the best actor categories are full of shocks and surprises. The Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama category, veteran actor Brendan Fraser has bagged a nomination for his mind-blowing performance as Charlie, an obese and reclusive literature professor in the film ‘The Whale’.

Austin Butler has also received a nomination in this category for his portrayal of Elvis in this biographical film ‘Elvis’.

Surprisingly, both Will Smith for ‘Emancipation’ and Tom Cruise for ‘Topgun: Maverick’ did not feature in the nominations list.

ALSO READ:

In the Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama category, Cate Blanchett has bagged a nomination for her performance in ‘Tár’, a 2022 psychological drama film written and directed by Todd Field.

Ana de Armas has got a surprise nomination for her role in ‘Blonde’ which takes a fictionalised spin on the life and career of American actress Marilyn Monroe.

Apart from Cate Blanchett, only Daniel Craig (‘Glass, Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’) and Margot Robbie (‘Babylon’) are the few A-list actors who landed spots in the Golden Globes nominations.

Here is a look at the nominees for the Best Actor/Actress Award in various categories.

Best Actor: Motion Picture – Drama

Austin Butler, ‘Elvis’

Brendan Fraser, ‘The Whale’

Hugh Jackman, ‘The Son’

Bill Nighy, ‘Living’

Jeremy Pope, ‘The Inspection’

Best Actress: Motion Picture - Drama

Cate Blanchett, ‘Tár’

Olivia Colman, ‘Empire of Light’

Viola Davis, ‘The Woman King’

Ana de Armas, ‘Blonde’

Michelle Williams, ‘The Fabelmans’

Best Actor: Motion Picture - Musical/Comedy

Diego Calva, ‘Babylon’

Daniel Craig, ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’

Adam Driver, ‘White Noise’

Colin Farrell, ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’

Ralph Fiennes, ‘The Menu’

Best Actress: Motion Picture - Musical/Comedy

Lesley Manville, ‘Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris’

Margot Robbie, ‘Babylon’

Anya Taylor-Joy, ‘The Menu’

Emma Thompson, ‘Good Luck to You, Leo Grande’

Michelle Yeoh, ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’

ALSO READ: SS Rajamouli wins Best Director Award for RRR at New York Film Critics Circle

Best Supporting Actress: Motion Picture

Angela Bassett, ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

Kerry Condon, ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’

Jamie Lee Curtis, ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’

Dolly De Leon, ‘Triangle of Sadness’

Carey Mulligan, ‘She Said’

Best Supporting Actor: Motion Picture

Brendan Gleeson, ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’

Barry Keoghan, ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’

Brad Pitt, ‘Babylon’

Ke Huy Quan, ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’

Eddie Redmayne, ‘The Good Nurse’