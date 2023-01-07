Golden Globes 2023: A look at nominees for best TV actor/actress in various categories

The 80th edition of the Golden Globes awards will feature new supporting acting TV categories like the lead actor and actress TV. The HFPA has now divided the supporting actor categories into two separate categories. The new categories will be Musical comedy or drama as well as limited or anthology series. Here is a list of Nominations for the Golden Globes best TV actor/actress award in various categories.

The 2023 Golden Globes awards nominations just got more exciting. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which organises the event, has included new categories. The 80th edition of the awards will feature new supporting acting TV categories like the lead actor and actress TV. There will be some smashing performances coming from shows like Dahmer, Wednesday and more.

The HFPA has now divided the supporting actor categories into two separate categories. The new categories will be Musical comedy or drama as well as limited or anthology series.

This year the awards will be held on January 11 at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. The broadcast will start at 6.30 am on Tuesday, January 10 (US time) on NBC and Peacock in the US. Viewers in India will be able to catch the award ceremony on Lionsgate Play.

This time for the Best Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture category, Amanda Seyfried for The Dropout and Julia Garner for Ozark are the front runners.

While for the Best Actor award in the same category, Andrew Garfield for ‘Under the Banner of Heaven’ or Evan Peters for his performance as Jeffery Dahmer could be the likely winner.

For Best Television Actress: Drama Series, Emma D’Arcy’s performance as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in House of the Dragon and Imelda Staunton’s performance as Queen Elizabeth in The Crown are the front runners.

For the Best Television Actor award in the same category, Bob Odenkirk for his performance as Saul Goodman in Better Call Saul or Kevin Costner for Yellowstone could emerge as the winner.

Here is a list of Nominations for the Golden Globes best TV actor/actress award in various categories.

Best Television Actress: Drama Series

Emma D’Arcy (“House of the Dragon”)

Laura Linney (“Ozark”)

Imelda Staunton (“The Crown”)

Hilary Swank (“Alaska Daily”)

Zendaya (“Euphoria”)

Best Television Actor: Drama Series

Jeff Bridges (“The Old Man”)

Kevin Costner (“Yellowstone”)

Diego Luna (“Andor”)

Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)

Adam Scott (“Severance”)

Best Television Actor: Musical/Comedy Series

Donald Glover (“Atlanta”)

Bill Hader (“Barry”)

Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”)

Best Television Actress: Musical/Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”)

Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”)

Selena Gomez (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Jenna Ortega (“Wednesday”)

Jean Smart (“Hacks”)

Best Actress: Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture

Jessica Chastain (“George and Tammy”)

Julia Garner (“Inventing Anna”)

Lily James (“Pam & Tommy”)

Julia Roberts (“Gaslit”)

Amanda Seyfried (“The Dropout”)

Best Actor: Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture

Taron Egerton (“Black Bird”)

Colin Firth (“The Staircase”)

Andrew Garfield (“Under the Banner of Heaven”)

Evan Peters (“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”)

Sebastian Stan (“Pam & Tommy”)

Best Supporting Actor: Television Limited Series/Motion Picture

John Lithgow (“The Old Man”)

Jonathan Pryce (“The Crown”)

John Turturro (“Severance”)

Tyler James Williams (“Abbott Elementary”)

Henry Winkler (“Barry”)

Best Supporting Actress: Television Limited Series/Motion Picture

Elizabeth Debicki (“The Crown”)

Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”)

Julia Garner (“Ozark”)

Janelle James (“Abbott Elementary”)