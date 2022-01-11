Golden Globes 2022: 'The Power of the Dog', 'Succession' win top honours

Jane Campion's Western drama "The Power of the Dog" was named the best motion picture drama and satirical black comedy "Succession" emerged as the best drama series at the 79th edition of the Golden Globe awards, which was not a starry affair owing to a Hollywood boycott.

Kenneth Branagh won the best screenplay in motion picture Globe for his black-and-white and semi-biographical film "Belfast".

Will Smith bagged the trophy for best actor in a motion picture drama for his titular role in "King Richard", the father and coach of tennis icons Venus and Serena Williams.

Nicole Kidman was adjudged the best actress in a motion picture - drama for playing the role of American comedy icon Lucille Ball in "Being the Ricardos".

"The West Side Story", Steven Spielberg's feature-length adaptation of the 1957 stage musical of the same name, won the Golden Globe for best motion picture musical/ comedy.

Rachel Zeigler picked up the trophy in the best performance by an actress in a motion picture - musical/ comedy category.

For his turn as the late playwright Jonathan Larson in Lin-Manuel Miranda's feature directorial debut "Tick, Tick... Boom!" on Netflix, Andrew Garfield earned the Golden Globe for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - musical/ comedy.

Ariana DeBose picked up the trophy in the best performance by an actress in a supporting role in any motion picture category.

Veteran music composer Hans Zimmer won his third Golden Globe for giving the original score of Denis Villeneuve's "Dune" adaptation.

Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell landed their maiden golden trophy for the title track of the James Bond film "No Time To Die" in the best original song category.

Oscar frontrunner and Japanese film "Drive My Car" was named the best motion picture - non-English.

Disney's "Encanto" was selected as the best motion picture - animated.

O Yeong-su, another veteran actor, won his first Golden Globe for his performance in the best supporting actor in a TV drama for popular Netflix survival drama series "Squid Game". O is the first South Korean actor to earn a trophy at the awards gala.

Besides "Succession", "Hacks" emerged as the next big winner in the television segment as the show won the TV series musical/ comedy trophy for HBO Max.

"The Underground Railroad" by Barry Jenkins was named the best-limited series on TV.

Kate Winslet received the honor for best performance by an actress in a limited series for her turn as the titular police detective in HBO's "Mare of Easttown".

Michael Keaton scooped up the Globe for best performance by an actor in a limited series for Hulu's "Dopesick".

Mj Rodriguez won the award for best actress in a TV series for the final season of the Netflix drama "Pose".

Jason Sudeikis secured the trophy in the best performance by an actor in a TV series - musical/ comedy category for "Ted Lasso" (Apple Studios),

Jeremy Strong won the award for the best performance by an actor in a TV series – drama for his performance in satirical black comedy "Succession.”

Sarah Snook won the trophy for the best actress in a supporting role TV - drama category.

Veteran actor Jean Smart won the Globe for best actress in a TV series - musical/ comedy.

Jane Campion was named the best director- motion picture drama for "The Power of the Dog."

The trophy for the best-supporting actor-motion picture- went to Kodi Smit-McPhee

