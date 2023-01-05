Golden Globes 2022: James Cameron to Steven Spielberg, these directors are vying for the trophy

The Golden Globe awards, which are presented by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, will be held on January 11 this year. Lionsgate Play subscribers in India can catch the event live from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California at 6.30 am.

The Golden Globe Awards honours the best in cinema and entertainment. The awards, which are presented by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, will be held on January 11 this year. Lionsgate Play subscribers in India can catch the event live from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California at 6.30 am. This year, the list of nominees for the Best Director — Motion Picture has some of the best contemporary directors around.

Here is the list of nominees and why they have been picked:

James Cameron | Avatar: The Way of Water

Released 13 years after the first, Avatar: The Way of Water is being hailed as James Cameron’s best work. Combining his passion for cutting-edge visual effects with his love of the ocean, the new Avatar is a visual spectacle, which has to be savoured on the big screen. During the shoot of the movie, Cameron’s crew developed new ways to get performance capture footage underwater, something which wasn’t done before. While the audiences loved the movie, its more-or-less bog-standard plot and lengthy runtime have drawn some criticism. The movie has a 92 percent audience rating and 77 percent critics rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan | Everything Everywhere All at Once

Everything Everywhere All at Once is arguably one of the best movies of 2022. The film has netted six nominations in the Golden Globes. The hilarious sci-fi film is directed by Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan, known as the Daniels. The duo also wrote the script for the movie. This is only the second movie that the two have directed and written together after 2016’s surreal comedy Swiss Army Man. The crazy, absurd yet equally fun vision that the Daniels had shown in the Daniel Radcliffe-starring comedy is once again on display in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Visually stunning, plot-driven, and with a satisfying message at the end, Everything Everywhere All at Once follows Michelle Yeoh in the shoes of a Chinese immigrant who gets drawn into an epic adventure involving multiple realities and multiple versions of herself. The movie has been highly rated by both critics and audiences, holding an 89 percent audience rating and 95 percent critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie is one of the most likely winners for this year’s award.

Baz Luhrmann | Elvis

Baz Luhrmann is at his most authentic directorial best in 2022’s impressionistic biopic Elvis. Quick cuts, flashy colours and a bombastic take on the life of the King of Rock n’ Roll, paired with Austin Butler’s charismatic performance — which got a Golden Globe nomination of its own — Luhrmann’s signature energy and style shine through this recreation of Elvis Presley’s life and iconic moments. Elvis follows the rockstar’s journey through the US and tells the story from the perspective of his manager Colonel Tom Parker, whose financial abuse of Presley forms a critical plot point in the movie.

Generally loved by audiences and critics, Elvis was widely praised for Butler’s career-defining performance while Luhrmann’s signature style was divisive as always. The movie holds a 94 percent audience rating and a 77 percent critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Martin McDonagh | The Banshees of Inisherin

Martin McDonagh once again pairs with Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson after In Bruges (2008). The Banshees of Inisherin is an irreverent tragic comedy that follows the tale of two friends on an isolated Irish isle as one of them tries to sever the friendship while the other works hard to keep it intact. McDonagh’s directorial piece has received eight Golden Globe nominations, the most since 2003’s Cold Mountain. The movie has been praised for its depiction of humour, gloom and authentic Irish culture that McDonagh carefully cultivates through its runtime. The performances of both Farrell and Gleeson were also praised, with the movie being highly praised by critics. The Banshees of Inisherin holds a 97 percent critic rating and a 76 percent audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie is a shoo-in to winning this year’s award.

Steven Spielberg | The Fabelmans

Steven Spielberg is one of the best producers and directors of the generation and The Fabelmans is a coming-of-age drama that loosely follows his own life story during his adolescence and initial years as a filmmaker. The movie has received praise and critical acclaim for the performances of its ensemble cast, Spielberg's direction, the screenplay, and cinematography.