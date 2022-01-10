Golden Globes 2022: Full list of winners

The Golden Globes announced its list of winners through its website and social media handles. The Golden Globes had been one of the most prestigious film awards in the Western world but this year's event was boycotted by Hollywood. The awards' parent organisation Hollywood Foreign Press Association has been embroiled in controversy since February 2021, when LA Times reported its lack of voting diversity and "ethical lapses" in the way the awards were run.
Despite no media coverage or big stars in attendance, the awards were organised and here are this year's winners.
Best Motion Picture, Drama
“The Power of the Dog” (Netflix) (WINNER)
Best Picture, Musical or Comedy
“West Side Story” (20th Century Studios / Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures) (WINNER)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Will Smith (“King Richard”) (WINNER)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”) (WINNER)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Andrew Garfield (“Tick, Tick … Boom!”) (WINNER)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Rachel Zegler (“West Side Story”) (WINNER)
Best Director, Motion Picture
Jane Campion (“The Power of the Dog”) (WINNER)
Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture
Kodi Smit-McPhee (“The Power of the Dog”) (WINNER)
Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture
Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”) (WINNER)
Best Television Series, Drama
“Succession” (HBO) (WINNER)
Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy
“The Great” (Hulu)
“Hacks” (HBO Max) (WINNER)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Jeremy Strong (“Succession”) (WINNER)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez (“Pose”) (WINNER)
Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy
Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”) (WINNER)
Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy
Jean Smart (“Hacks”) (WINNER)
Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television
“The Underground Railroad” (Amazon Prime Video) (WINNER)
Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture made for Television
Michael Keaton (“Dopesick”) (WINNER)
Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television
Kate Winslet (“Mare of Easttown”) (WINNER)
Best Supporting Actor, Television
O Yeong-su (“Squid Game”) (WINNER)
Best Supporting Actress, Television
Sarah Snook (“Succession”) (WINNER)
Best Original Score, Motion Picture
“Dune” (Warner Bros.) — Hans Zimmer (WINNER)
Best Picture, Foreign Language
“Drive My Car” (Janus Films) — Japan (WINNER)
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
Kenneth Branagh — “Belfast” (Focus Features) (WINNER)
Best Original Song, Motion Picture
“No Time to Die” from “No Time to Die” (MGM/United Artists Releasing) — Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell (WINNER)
Best Motion Picture, Animated
“Encanto” (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures) (WINNER)
