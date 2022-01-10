Golden Globes 2022: Full list of winners

The Golden Globes announced its list of winners through its website and social media handles. The Golden Globes had been one of the most prestigious film awards in the Western world but this year's event was boycotted by Hollywood. The awards' parent organisation Hollywood Foreign Press Association has been embroiled in controversy since February 2021, when LA Times reported its lack of voting diversity and "ethical lapses" in the way the awards were run.

Despite no media coverage or big stars in attendance, the awards were organised and here are this year's winners.

Best Motion Picture, Drama

“The Power of the Dog” (Netflix) (WINNER)

Best Picture, Musical or Comedy

“West Side Story” (20th Century Studios / Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures) (WINNER)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Will Smith (“King Richard”) (WINNER)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”) (WINNER)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Andrew Garfield (“Tick, Tick … Boom!”) (WINNER)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Rachel Zegler (“West Side Story”) (WINNER)

Best Director, Motion Picture

Jane Campion (“The Power of the Dog”) (WINNER)

Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture

Kodi Smit-McPhee (“The Power of the Dog”) (WINNER)

Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture

Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”) (WINNER)

Best Television Series, Drama

“Succession” (HBO) (WINNER)

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

“The Great” (Hulu)

“Hacks” (HBO Max) (WINNER)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Jeremy Strong (“Succession”) (WINNER)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez (“Pose”) (WINNER)

Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”) (WINNER)

Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Jean Smart (“Hacks”) (WINNER)

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television

“The Underground Railroad” (Amazon Prime Video) (WINNER)

Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture made for Television

Michael Keaton (“Dopesick”) (WINNER)

Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television

Kate Winslet (“Mare of Easttown”) (WINNER)

Best Supporting Actor, Television

O Yeong-su (“Squid Game”) (WINNER)

Best Supporting Actress, Television

Sarah Snook (“Succession”) (WINNER)

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

“Dune” (Warner Bros.) — Hans Zimmer (WINNER)

Best Picture, Foreign Language

“Drive My Car” (Janus Films) — Japan (WINNER)

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Kenneth Branagh — “Belfast” (Focus Features) (WINNER)

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

“No Time to Die” from “No Time to Die” (MGM/United Artists Releasing) — Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell (WINNER)

Best Motion Picture, Animated