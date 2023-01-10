80th Golden Globe Awards: List of TV Series nominated in drama category

The nominees in the Best Television Series (Drama) category include AMC’s Better Call Saul, Netflix’s The Crown, Apple TV Plus’s Severance, Netflix’s Ozark and HBO’s House of the Dragon.

The 2023 awards season kicks off on January 11 with the 80th Golden Globes. The prestigious Golden Globes ceremony is making a return with new awards categories and plenty of exciting nominees.

The highly anticipated nominations for the Globes were announced on December 12, as voted on by members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. This year, the Globes feature a terrific slate of nominees in the Best Television Series (Drama) category. Therefore, there is tremendous buzz regarding which series will emerge as the best drama series of 2022.

‘Severance’ is being touted as the strongest contender to win in this category. Apple TV Plus’s sci-fi hit stars Adam Scott, Britt Lower and Patricia Arquette.

Next in line is HBO’s ‘House of the Dragon’. This sprawling series is a spin-off of fan-favourite ‘Game of Thrones’. The series takes place about 200 years before the events of ‘Game of Thrones’. It features a stellar cast which includes Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen and Emma D’Arcy as the adult Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen. ‘House of the Dragon’ has bagged two nominations — one for drama series and the other for Emma D’Arcy for lead actress in a drama. It faces tough competition in this category from other contenders like ‘Better Call Saul’.

Meanwhile, the fifth season of ‘The Crown’ can also emerge as the best drama series.

The fifth season of Netflix’s regal drama sees Imelda Staunton taking over as Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce stepping in as Prince Philip and Lesley Manville now portraying Princess Margaret. Moreover, Elizabeth Debicki has grabbed headlines with her terrific portrayal of Princess Diana.

However, AMC’s ‘Better Call Saul’ may revel in Golden Globes' glory. The hugely popular spin-off of Breaking Bad is an instant fan-favourite series. It is worth mentioning that Bob Odenkirk snagged his fifth Golden Globe nomination for his role in the series.

No one is counting out Netflix’s ‘Ozark’. This gritty drama about drug laundering has bagged as many as three nominations - Best series, lead actress (Laura Linney as Wendy Byrde) and supporting actress (Julia Garner as Ruth Langmore). It remains to be seen which TV series ultimately bags the coveted award.