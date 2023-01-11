Golden Globes 2023 LIVE Updates: AR Rahman congratulates team 'RRR' for best song award

Golden Globes 2023 LIVE Updates: Zendaya wins Best Performance by actress in TV series
Zendaya was named as the Best Performance by actress in TV series for 'Euphoria' and Julia Garner clinched the Best Supporting Actress, Television award for her performance in 'Ozark' at the 80th Golden Globes here.
For Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama category, Zendaya was nominated alongside names such as Emma D'Arcy ('House of the Dragon'), Laura Linney ('Ozark'), Imelda Staunton ('The Crown') and Hilary Swank ('Alaska Daily'). However, Zendaya was not present to take the honour.
Julia was contending in the category Best Supporting Actress, Television and was nominated alongside Elizabeth Debicki ('The Crown'), Hannah Einbinder ('Hacks'), Janelle James ('Abbott Elementary') and Sheryl Lee Ralph ('Abbott Elementary') While accepting the honour Julia Garner said: "I am overwhelmed. I am grateful to be here. Playing Ruth for all this year has been the greatest gift."
Mexican filmmaker Guillermo Del Toro laid his hands on the Best Picture - Animated trophy at the 80th Golden Globe Awards for his film 'Pinocchio'. With this, Netflix became the first streaming platform to bag a Golden Globe Award for Best Animated feature. After expressing his gratitude for the win, he quipped how he's happy to be back in-person with those in the room. He joked, "some of us are drunk" and also emphasised how "animation is cinema".
It's not just movies for kids, he said, "it's a medium". Del Toro directed the adaptation of the classic tale by Carlo Collodi with Mark Gustafson.
He also served as a co-writer with Patrick McHale. The movie is also nominated at the Critics Choice Awards, which takes place on January 15.
"Where will I put my trophy? In my heart!" With these words S.S. Rajamouli ended his chat with 'The Hollywood Reporter' on the Golden Globes red carpet Looking very patrician in his black dhoti and kurta, with a red-bordered back shawl, Rajamouli responded to the anchor reacting to the scenes at LA's iconic Chinese Theatre the previous night, where the audience started dancing to 'Naatu, Naatu' on the aisles. "Isn't that great? To take the audience out of their seats and make them dance," Rajmouli said. "I think it comes from the joy of film watching." He noted: "I don't think America has ever seen that kind of reaction from the audience. Back in India we do. ...Humans are humans across the globe wherever they are."
Talking about the attention RRR is getting and the Oscar season buzz it has created, Rajamouli said: "It really feels great. In India, we make thousands of movies but we hardly get any recognition outside our country. If it puts the spotlight on our films and helps our filmmakers take our stories to the world, it'll be really great." And who'll be partying after the show? "My stars, R and Charan, they'll be having the most fun," Rajamouli said. "I'm usually the guy who's tensed up about whether everything is going to happen properly ... and on time."
Golden Globes Awards 2023: AR Rahman congratulates team 'RRR', says 'incredible, paradigm shift'
Music composer AR Rahman, who was the first Indian to win a Golden Globe in Best Score category for the 2009 film 'Slumdog Millionaire', congratulated the team of 'RRR' for bringing home the 80th Golden Globe award for the song 'Naatu Naatu'. Rahman took to Instagram, where he shared a clip of Jenna Ortega announcing 'Naatu Naatu' as the winner in the Best Original Song in Motion Picture category. He tweeted: "Incredible ..Paradigm shift Congrats Keeravani Garu from all Indians and your fans! Congrats @ssrajamouli Garu and the whole RRR team!" 'Naatu Naatu' was in competition with 'Carolina' from 'Where the Crawdads Sing', 'Ciao Papa' from Guillermo del Toro's 'Pinocchio', 'Hold My Hand' from 'Top Gun: Maverick' and 'Lift Me Up' from 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'. To receive the honour was music composer M.M. Keeravani, who was accompanied with his wife Srivalli. He dedicated the award to Rajamouli and the actors Ram Charan and NTR Jr. While accepting the award, he said: "Thank you very much for this prestigious award: This award belongs to SS Rajamouli for his vision, I thank him for constantly believed and supporting my work. Nt Rama Rao and Ram Charan who danced with full stamina."
'RRR' stars NTR Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris.
It centres around two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, their fictional friendship and their fight against the British Raj.
Set in the 1920s, the plot explores the undocumented period in their lives when both the revolutionaries chose to go into obscurity before they began the fight for their country.
Golden Globes 2023 LIVE Updates: Jeremy Allen White, Quinta Brunson win Best TV Actor, Actress in a Musical, Comedy Series trophies
The Golden Globe award for Best Television Actor -- Musical/Comedy Series was conferred upon Jeremy Allen White. Jeremy was feted for his work in the comedy drama series 'The Bear'. In the show, Jeremy essayed the role of Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto, an award-winning New York City chef de cuisine, who returns to his hometown of Chicago to run his late brother Michael's failing restaurant. The Best Television Actress -- Musical/Comedy Series award went to Quinta Brunson for her work in 'Abbott Elementary', which bagged another Golden Globe in the form of Tyler James Williams winning Best Supporting Actor -- Television Series. She said in her speech, "I have to say thank you to Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacher, my co-producers who are just incredible and support my vision," Brunson said during her speech. "It's just worth everything to be able to have two people support you. They're very white men, and they said, 'Okay, Quinta'. "They let me get away with a lot."
Golden Globes awards Live updates: 'Naatu Naatu’ wins the Best Original Song
SS Rajamouli’s RRR has bagged the Best Original Song for ‘Naatu Naatu’ and Composer MM Keeravani would be delighted. The song of the super hit film, has been sung by Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj. It was awarded the Golden Globe for Best Original Song. The song became an anthem of sorts for fans of director SS Rajamouli’s RRR. The historical epic has also been nominated in the Best Non-English Language Film category at the 80th Golden Globes.
Golden Globes awards Live updates: Angela Bassett wins Best Supporting actress honour for 'Wakanda Forever'
Actress Angela Bassett won the Golden Globe award for her performance as Queen Ramonda in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever', making the 64-year-old the first actor ever to win a major individual acting award for a movie based on Marvel Comics. Actress Angela Bassett won the Golden Globe award for her performance as Queen Ramonda in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever', making the 64-year-old the first actor ever to win a major individual acting award for a movie based on Marvel Comics. The evening marked Bassett's second win and second nomination at the Globes; she took home the trophy for best actress in a musical or comedy for 1993's Tina Turner biopic "What's Love Got to Do With It," reports 'Variety'. Bassett said on stage, 'I got to find my words. I'm so nervous. My heart is just beating," Bassett began, taking the stage to accept the award. "The late Tony Morrison said that your life is already a miracle of chance just waiting for you to order its destiny." But in order for that destiny to manifest, I think that it requires courage to have faith. It requires patience, as we just heard. And it requires a true sense of yourself. It's not easy because the past is circuitous and it has many unexpected detours but by the grace of god I stand here. I stand here grateful."
Golden Globes awards Live updates: Stars return for soggy carpet
The stars were back Tuesday for the Golden Globes' return to television, walking a soggy grayish carpet in relatively predictable looks — with a few notable exceptions. Let's give you a run down
of fashion from the 80th Golden Globes. Heidi Klum, not long after her Halloween worm appearance, showed up in a sky-high silver sparkler with a feathery embellishment over one shoulder as the crowd was treated to a reprieve from rain that has plagued Southern California. There were lots of black suits and tuxedoes. Eddie Redmayne showed up in brown with a huge silk flower on one lapel, courtesy of Valentino. Another standout: Colman Domingo in a black tux with jewels. Elvis, also known as Austin Butler, entered the building in a traditional black tux. Sheryl Lee Ralph of “Abbott Elementary” in jewel-tone blue with chunky embellishment led the train parade in her high-neck look. Viola Davis also opted for a jewel-tone, body-skimming blue. Chloe Flower, who will perform a song during the show, went for a longer train in a white, lightly embellished number.
Golden Globes awards Live updates: 'RRR' stars Ram Charan, JR NTR and director SS Rajamouli walk Golden Globes red carpet
"RRR" stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR and director SS Rajamouli on Wednesday made a grand entry at the red carpet of the 2023 Golden Globes as they aim to strike gold at the first ceremony of Hollywood award season. The blockbuster Telugu movie has two nominations at the Golden Globes -- 'best picture-non English' and 'best original song–motion picture'.
While Ram Charan and Rajamouli opted for black Indian wear outfits, Jr NTR wore a black tuxedo to the award ceremony. Prior to making his entrance at the red carpet of the Golden Globes, Ram Charan shared a group picture with the team on his Instagram page. "THE #RRR FAMILY! On the way to the GOLDEN GLOBES @goldenglobes (sic)" the actor wrote in the caption. The team of "RRR" also included the film's music composer M M Keeravani and producer Shobu Yarlagadda.
80th Golden Globes awards Live updates: Chloe Flowers to perform her song "Golden Hour
At tonight's event, the pianist will be performing her son " Golden Hour". She walked the Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet ahead of her performance, , a post on Twitter by Just jared said. The music composer and producer posed for the paps after arriving at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards being held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Tuesday night (January 10) in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Stars and studios boycotted last year's ceremony, which NBC opted not to televise, saying the Hollywood Foreign Press Association needed time to make "meaningful reform." A year later, much — though not all — of Hollywood appears ready to party, again. Following red carpet coverage (E! will air it live beginning at 6 p.m. EST), the broadcast from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, starts at 8 p.m. on NBC. For the first time, the show will also be livestreamed, on NBCUniversal's Peacock. When the Globes were on the brink, NBC reworked its deal with the HFPA, putting the awards on a one-year contract and moving the show to Tuesday from its regular Sunday night spot.
Golden Globes awards Live updates: Hosting the show is comedian Jerrod Carmichael, who won an Emmy last year for his HBO special “Rothaniel." Eddie Murphy and Ryan Murphy are set to receive tributes. Presenters include Ana de Armas (a nominee for “Blonde”), Jenna Ortega (nominated for “Wednesday”), Billy Porter, Tracy Morgan, Jennifer Coolidge (nominated for “White Lotus”) and Quentin Tarantino. Sean Penn will also introduce a message from Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Golden Globes awards Live updates: The Globes will unfold against the backdrop of heavy rains that have lashed Southern California and caused flooding up and down coastal areas and in the mountains outside Los Angeles. Prolonged rainfall, exceeding a foot since Sunday in some regions, caused flooding, mudslides and evacuations. More precipitation was forecast for Tuesday.
