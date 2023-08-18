Ghoomer movie review: Guilt assuaging packaged as a sports drama

I can write about R Balki’s new film Ghoomer without addressing the core conflict but why throw a no-ball when you can get the stumps flying?

Though there is no one type of R Balki film, he has a special affinity for people that stand out—a couple 30 years apart in age, a child suffering from progeria, an IIM alumnus wanting to be a house husband, a dejected filmmaker out to kill movie critics, and now an amputee bowler representing India in international cricket. Balki’s every film is an attempt to find or create a bit of magic in a world obsessed with logic. Sometimes he does manage to do both. Other times, neither.

Written by Balki, Rahul Sengupta, and Rishi Virmani, Ghoomer is the story of a prodigal batswoman Anina (Saiyami Kher) who is about to make her international cricket debut, but just then, she loses her right arm to a freak accident that brings her exhilarating life to a crashing halt. Enter Padam Singh Sodhi (Abhishek Bachchan), once a promising spinner, now an ill-behaved, middle-aged drunkard. He who would heckle and mock Anina at every chance possible, suddenly gets zealously interested in training her enough to help her win back her place in the Indian cricket team. And thus, a spinner is born.

This is one of Bachchan’s better performances. As an irritable genius washout trying to assuage his guilt and live vicariously through his promising disciple, he makes his causticity palpable. Though his Paddy Sir is every tough movie coach ever, in Bachchan’s skin, the character feels worked on, and lived in. But Ghoomer’s real revelation is Saiyami Kher. The film spends little time exploring the interiority of her hurt and trauma, but she nonetheless grounds Anina with solid credibility even when the goings-on begin to feel too good to be true.

At 134 minutes, the Ghoomer spends way too much time on the climactic cricket match between India and England, trying to make a hero out of Anina, and it does it in the most predictable way conceivable. If only the film spent more time on its people because there are a lot of them, full of fascinating potential.

There’s Anina’s warm and wonderful grandmother, played with remarkable restraint and grace by Shabana Azmi. A cricket nerd and a Federer fan, she is her biggest cheerleader. Then there’s Jeet, Anina’s childhood sweetheart, played by the indefatigable Angad Bedi, his 987th boyfriend/love interest role. There’s also Rasika, Paddy’s adoptive trans sister (Ivanka Das), who puts up with his drunkenness and sting with incredible forbearance. Finally, there’s Anina’s loving father who is too eager to flaunt her, and her overweight, food-loving brothers, the center of a few jokes milked for easy laughs. All of them could have been so much more. Ghoomer could have been far richer by their stories but instead, it uses them as asides and treats them worse than props

Of course, there have been examples such as Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and B.S. Chandrashekhar who have made it big in Indian cricket despite their physical disabilities but Ghoomer makes Anina’s ascent look too easy. Although it is an underdog story with a twist (Anina starts as a prodigy), the film is formulaic to the point of being banal.

There is a delightful cameo by former cricketing legend Bishan Singh Bedi. However, Amitabh Bachchan’s appearance as an impassioned commentator is a gross misfire, a misdirected attempt at cueing you into how to feel, much like the overly preachy soliloquies by Pluto Mehra, the pet bull mastiff from Zoya Akhtar’s 2015 family dramedy Dil Dhadakne Do.