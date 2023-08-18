Ghoomer: Anurag Kashyap says Abhishek Bachchan has delivered best career performance

Abhishek Bachchan is getting rave reviews for his latest film “Ghoomer”, which was released in theatres on Friday, August 18. Many Bollywood actors and filmmakers praised Abhishek for his performance in the sports drama.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap called it Abhishek’s career best performance in an Instagram post.

“Today comes out yet another brilliant film that I saw here at @iffmelbourne . GHOOMER is @r.balki_kiran.blitzkrieg hitting it out of the stadium with a caustically funny @azmishabana18 and a career best from both @bachchan and @saiyami. So well written and directed and performed,” the filmmaker wrote.

He also praised actress Siayami Kher, who played the female lead in the movie.

“It’s actually an incredible physical performance from Saiyami Kher that she gets so right and I dare say , it’s the best shot game of cricket on Indian screen,” Kashyap added.

Abhishek Bachchan has also surprisingly received positive reviews from the cricket fraternity.

Cricket commentator and writer Harsha Bhogle also praised the character played by Abhishek Bachchan in Ghoomer. In a YouTube video, Harsha said, “I think he lives the role of the coach, sometimes you can have a coach who’s trying to motivate a player, whether it’s the hard way or soft way but sometimes the lines can appear a little straight out of a motivational lecture. I could recognize a couple of cricketers within the character that Abhishek plays. However, needless to say, he is outstanding, especially in the first half.”

Meanwhile, legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, who has played a cameo in the movie, also appreciated son Abhishek’s performance in the movie.

“I say this as a father, yes, but also as a long-standing member of this fantastic fraternity. At this young age, Abhishek, and in the duration of the time (that) you have been in the Industry, you have played the most complex characters with immense conviction, diversity, and aplomb,” Big B wrote in a blog post.

Amid all the praises from the film fraternity on Abhishek’s extraordinary performance in Ghoomer as a cricket coach, he also received a standing ovation at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.

The R Balki directorial deals with the life of an aspiring woman cricketer, who fights against all odds to build a career as a spin bowler. The player suffers a hand injury during a match and the story revolves around how she overcomes her injury to continue her cricketing career.

On the other hand, Abhishek plays the role of a coach to the player. After a certain turn of events, he makes it his life's mission to train the injured player and enable her to get into the Indian cricket team.