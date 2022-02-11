Gehraiyaan movie review: Deepika Padukone is heartbreakingly glorious in this Shakun Batra film

I have not seen a movie trailer more misleading. The trailer of this Shakun Batra film, which has been courting much controversy for going overboard with physical intimacy, conceals a lot more than it reveals.

The actors and the director were right in saying that the trailer and the songs barely give a glimpse of the surface; the waters run deep and wild. If you thought Batra’s last film Kapoor & Sons (2016) was dysfunctional enough, Gehraiyaan will make you question your idea of enough.

Despite what the publicity material may have you believe, Gehraiyaan is not a love story. It is a story about wanting love, a better life, and the desperation to ensure that the past doesn't become the present. But it always invariably does, doesn’t it? The circle of life, we call it. The endless loop. And us? Hamsters running against the wheel of time.

Gehraiyaan is Alisha Khanna’s story. A 30-year-old yoga instructor living with her boyfriend Karan in Mumbai, she feels unloved, unseen, unlucky. She has been trying (unsuccessfully) to secure funding for her yoga app and her six-year-long relationship with Karan—whom she has known since she was a little girl—has gone rusty. Enter Tia, her wealthy cousin, and her fiancé Zain, with their fancy plans and a fancier yacht. And Alisha's life, which was already susurrating at the seams, blows up.

Deepika Padukone plays Alisha with such raw vulnerability and honesty, Gehraiyaan is as much hers as Tamasha (2015) was Ranbir Kapoor's. As a yoga instructor, she is delightfully malleable. Her chemistry with Siddhant Chaturvedi's Zain is electrifying. Their initial attraction for each other is so effervescent, so palpable, it is almost physical (pun intended), with a distinct, heady presence of its own. As the conflict deepens, so does she. Padukone is so heartbreakingly glorious as the complex and layered woman not wanting to live her mother's life, her trials, her grief, her ennui, they haunt you.

As Zain, Chaturvedi is ambitious, handsome, foxy, and effortless. This is his third film after Gully Boy and Bunty Aur Babli 2, and he delivers yet again. A star in the making? There is little to doubt. However, in Gehraiyaan, though his character has a lot of conflicts, it doesn’t have enough depth. You are told why he is doing what he is doing, but he is not fleshed out enough for you to root for him. Ananya Panday's Tia and Dhairya Karwa's Karan have even less to do. But whatever little it is that they are given, they do well. Unlike all other Batra films, this one doesn't have Ratna Pathak Shah. It has Naseeruddin Shah instead, as Alisha's estranged father.

With each new film, Batra's idea of conflict is intensifying. His debut outing Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu (2012) was a glossy slice-of-life story of two strangers who get drunk in Las Vegas one night and get married. One falls for the other. But the other doesn't. Batra's second, Kapoor & Sons, released four years later. A family drama, it was more layered, profound, frustrating, and rewarding. Nevertheless, it had all the frills of a commercial entertainer—gorgeous leads, a supposed love triangle, a typical Dharma music album complete with romantic, party, and dance songs. And a happy ending.

Gehraiyaan is an exquisitely good-looking film too—stunning actors, picturesque locales, dreamy cinematography, meditative background score. But its key people are more twisted in their heads and hearts, more acutely aware of how life doesn’t always move linear, and that there is more to happy endings than what meets the eye.

In this Amazon Prime Video film, Batra uses the sea as a recurring motif. Alisha and Zain first meet at sea. It is at sea that their love grows. And there it reaches its culmination. Not just their story, every character in the film is at sea too. They know where they don’t want to go, they make choices accordingly, and yet they find themselves right there. Gehraiyaan has a glorious beginning and a gripping end, but it sags midway. A relationship thriller, it is a sharp critique of how unbridled ambition can hollow out people, relationships, and upturn worlds. It's also a quiet commentary on how women end up paying a much higher price than men for the same mistake.

There is a scene in which Alisha says that growing up, her and Tia’s lives were exactly the same. And now, a couple of years later, they couldn't be any more different. Is life, then, about the cards that we are dealt with? Or is it about how we play them? But has anyone with rotten cards ever won?