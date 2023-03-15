Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi threatens Salman Khan: Apologise or face consequences

Lawrence Bishnoi warned Khan of consequences if he did not apologise for killing endangered blackbucks in 1998. Lawrence Bishnoi is part of the Bishnoi community which considers the blackbuck deer a sacred species.

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has threatened actor Salman Khan to apologise to his community or face consequences. The notorious gangster, who is currently serving in Punjab’s Bathinda Jail, gave an exclusive interview to ABP News while still behind bars in which he warned Khan of consequences if he did not apologise for killing endangered blackbucks in 1998.

“There is anger in our society for Salman Khan. He humiliated my society. A case was filed against him but he did not apologise. If he does not tender an apology, be ready to face the consequences. I will not depend on anyone else,” Bishnoi said.

Lawrence Bishnoi is part of the Bishnoi community which considers the blackbuck deer a sacred species. The gangster demanded that Salman Khan visit the sect’s Jabeshwar Shrine to apologise.

Bishnoi is accused of planning Punjabi rapper Siddhu Moosewala’s assassination with his Canada-based associate Goldy Brar. During the interview, Bishnoi revealed that he had no part in Moosewala’s murder, which had been planned by Brar and his cousin Sachin Bishnoi to avenge the killings of their associates.

Last year, the Mumbai police filed FIR after an unknown person sent a threatening letter to Salman and his father Salim Khan. The letter read, |Tumhara Moosewala kar denge (you will end up like Moose Wala).”

Lawrence denied sending the letter but admitted to threatening to kill the actor in the past. Following the letter, the father-son duo was granted a Y+ security cover by the Maharashtra government. The security cover includes four security personnel spread across two shifts and along with a security vehicle. The actor had also received a firearms licence.

Meanwhile, the BJP has targeted the Bhagwant Mann government over the interview.

“If this interview is given from a Punjab Jail… @AapPunjab Govt must clarify how come, Gangsters, have access to mobile phones & are free to connect with media. There was a News of Gangsters involved in Gang-Wars in Punjab’s Jails and it makes all of us worry for the law & order situation in the state,” Vice President of BJP's Punjab unit, Arvind Khanna, tweeted.

Delhi BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, “Lawrence Bishnoi’s interview puts a big question mark on the Police Administration in Punjab. Gangsters are having fun in Punjab’s Jail while Sidhu Moosewala parents are on roads for Justice.”

The Punjab government has denied that Bishnoi has given the interview from any jail within Punjab. Bishnoi had recently been transferred back to Bathinda Jail after being taken to Rajasthan for questioning with regard to a firing and extortion case.

“Rumours are that the interview was recorded from inside Bathinda Jail. This is to clarify that the rumours are baseless and that this video is not from Bathinda Jail where the prisoner is currently confined or from any other jail in Punjab,” read the government’s press release.

“Sometimes, agencies take him (Lawrence Bishnoi) for questioning, maybe it was recorded there. We have jammers installed inside jails and security is tight. Thus, it is not possible to record from inside the jail. We monitor Lawrence round the clock and have strict security,” Superintendent of Bathinda Jail ND Negi was quoted as saying by ABP News.