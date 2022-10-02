Gandhi Jayanti 2022: Top movies on Gandhi

By CNBCTV18.COM

Mini Gandhi’s ideals of non-violence, peace and his social activism have inspired many across the world.

October 2 is marked each year as Gandhi Jayanti and is one of India's only three national holidays. Mahatma Gandhi was one of the most important figures in India's independence struggle and has left a mark on the world consciousness. Gandhi’s ideals of non-violence, peace and his social activism have inspired many across the world.

Gandhi’s life journey has been showcased numerous times across media like books, movies, plays and more.

Here are some of the more iconic depictions of Gandhi on the silver screen.

Gandhi (1982)

Possibly the best known and one of the most critically acclaimed depictions of Mahatma Gandhi, Gandhi was the dream project of renowned British director Richard Attenborough. The movie won eight Oscars including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor. The movie helped propel Gandhi back into the collective global consciousness. Incidentally, while Attenborough was criticised for casting Ben Kingsley as Gandhi, Kingsley is half Gujarati.

Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2010)

Swinging from critically acclaimed to widely loved, Lage Raho Munna Bhai is one of the more popular modern films that once again brings focus to Gandhian ideals in the modern age though in a much more humorous manner.

The Making of Mahatma (1996)

While many movies focus on Gandhi's life after he became known as Mahatma, Gandhi's experiences in South Africa had a lasting impact and influence on his thoughts and ideals. Directed by Shyam Benegal, the role of Gandhi was portrayed by critically acclaimed actor Rajit Kapur.

Hey Ram (2000)

Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Naseeruddin Shah and Kamal Haasan, the movie focuses on the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi at the hands of a Hindu fundamentalist who blames Gandhi for the violence of the partition. While the movie did not perform well commercially, it was India's official submission to the Best Foreign Film category at the Oscars in 2000.

Gandhi, My Father (2007)

Largely different from other media depictions of Gandhi's life, ‘Gandhi, My Father’ focuses on the often terse and difficult relation familial dynamics. The movie focuses on the relationship that the father of the nation had with his son Harilal Gandhi.