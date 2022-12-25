Fantasy was considered a niche genre. After decades of being neglected by mainstream audiences or relegated to the internet's most obscure corners, Game of Thrones (GoT) brought the genre to the fore and paved the way for many other shows with a similar scope and ambition, which have exploded in popularity on television; 2022 being the year that best exemplified this trend with the likes of the Rings of Power, House of the Dragon, Sandman, His Dark Materials, The Witcher, Shadow and Bone, Locke and Key, The Wheel of Time, et al.

Game of Thrones was a tough sell when HBO started developing it more than a decade ago. The process of approving a fantasy series adapted from books proved difficult, not least because recreating the genre's more mystical components necessitates a budget that would cause most executives to recoil.

Today, GoT has established itself as one of the most expensive television series in the history of global TV, with each episode in season 8 costing HBO approximately $15 million.

The fantasy franchise has become one of the most watched television shows of all time during the course of its eight-season run. This is crucial as it pulled in greater interest in high-budget fantasy storytelling.

Earlier, fantasy was considered a niche genre. After decades of being neglected by mainstream audiences or relegated to the internet's most obscure corners, Game of Thrones (GoT) brought the genre to the fore and paved the way for many other shows with a similar scope and ambition, which have exploded in popularity on television; 2022 being the year that best exemplified this trend with the likes of the Rings of Power, House of the Dragon, Sandman, His Dark Materials, The Witcher, Shadow and Bone, Locke and Key, The Wheel of Time, et al.

Fantasy shows in 2022:

Future projections for the fantasy film and television industries show that the genre is on the rise. New works in the genre are produced every year, and there are still a tonne more on the way with the potential to become smash hits.

This year witnessed an explosion in the genre . — in addition to three separate Star Wars series ( The Book of Boba Fett , Obi-Wan Kenobi and Andor ), House of the Dragon made its debut, Netflix’s The Witcher series got its first spin-off with The Witcher: Blood Origin , The Lord of the Rings made its grand return with Prime Video's The Rings of Power and Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman has recently become one of Netflix’s latest hits.

“If you’re a fan of fantasy or if you’re just a fan of good storytelling, this is a boom time for you,” said Cynthia Addai-Robinson, who plays a queen regent in “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” during a Television Critics Association Q&A.

The year also ended with the release of Avatar: The Way of Water, the eagerly anticipated sequel to the record breaking 2009 movie. Building on the popularity of its predecessor, the movie proved to be a smash hit at the box office.

Budgetary restrictions eased

When HBO originally began developing GoT, the series was given the go-ahead, with the pilot allegedly costing the network $5 to $10 million to make and the first season's budget estimated at $50 to $60 million.

Twelve years later, according to a report from Deadline, the production cost for each episode of The Sandman was "as high as $15 million each episode". That amounts to $165 million that Netflix spent on a single series. This is actually nearly thrice allotted to Game of Thrones for its first season.

Amazon also spent a significant amount of money on The Rings of Power, spending approximately $500 million on the film's production alone. Additionally, it invested $250 million on just the rights, and millions more were paid on marketing costs. The total cost for season one has been estimated to be around $1 billion which makes it one of the most expensive series of all time.

Without Game of Thrones' popularity, would this have been possible? While it is true that the original Lord of the Rings film trilogy left a rich legacy and helped Rings of Power get off the ground, HBO was the first to make a sizable investment in a television series. Television had never seen anything like this before, and other production companies with the likes of Amazon are now taking the same approach.

Original adaptations

The majority of the fantasy genre produced during the last several years was based on properties that were already well-established in the 2010s and 2020s. For instance, in addition to whichever films are finally released, Disney+ has a plethora of new Star Wars programmes in production, including The Acolyte, Ahoka, and further seasons of The Mandalorian.

HBO is already working on additional Game of Thrones spin-offs, and both The Rings of Power and House of the Dragon have already received renewals for second seasons.

With Dune, a sequel with a late 2023 release date is now under production, and a spin-off series titled Dune: The Sisterhood is also in the works.

The fourth and fifth Avatar movies are reportedly scheduled for 2026 and 2028, respectively, with a third movie also scheduled for release in 2024.

However, there will be plenty of room in the future for programmes that are creative adaptations; 2022 being a testament to that. With an avalanche of new original series coming to the OTT landscape, like The Sandman and Wednesday, which broke Netflix records by becoming two of the most-watched series within the first week, the market is flooded with choices.

Also read: Indian films set to screen at International Film Festival Rotterdam 2023