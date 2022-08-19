Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon premieres next week; when and where to watch in India

By CNBCTV18.com

HBO is all set to start streaming the prequel to the massively popular ‘Game of Thrones’ series, the ‘House of Dragon’, from August 22. The fantasy drama will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar, August 22, at 6.30 AM in India. There will be no delay in the release on Disney+ Hotstar compared to the initial release on HBO Max. The first season of the series will have 10 episodes, with each episode going live on Monday, at 6:30 AM. The first season will close curtains on October 24.

‘House of the Dragon’ is the first major spin-off TV series after the wildly popular ‘Game of Thrones’ series came to an end in 2019. While ‘Game of Thrones’ was based on George R.R. Martin’s ‘A Song of Ice Fire’ fantasy epic, ‘House of the Dragon’ depicts the events of ‘Fire and Blood’, a prequel novel set 200 years before the events in the main series.

The series captures the start of the decline of the Targaryen dynasty as after the death of the ruling king the seven kingdoms of Westeros descend into a bloody civil war over the next ruler. Leading the two sides are two factions of Targaryens, with their allies, friends, advisors and retinue of fire-spewing dragons in what would be called the ‘The Dance of The Dragons’ in fiction centuries later.

The series has been created by Ryan J. Condal and George R. R. Martin, with Condal and Miguel Sapochnik being the principal showrunners. While Condal was not associated with the ‘Game of Thrones’ series, Sapochnik directed several episodes including the critically acclaimed “Hardome” Episode 8, Season 5 of the series. Sapochnik will return to direct the premiere, whose title has been revealed as "The Heirs of the Dragon".