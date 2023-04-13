Game of Thrones is coming back with another prequel – A Knight of The Seven Kingdoms

The prequel will be based on George RR Martin’s ‘Dunk and Egg’ books. George RR Martin will serve as writer and executive producer on the show along with Ira Parker, the co-executive producer on Season 1 of House of the Dragon

It is a perfect Thursday moment for all Games of Thrones fans out there. Nearly a year after House of the Dragon, the makers have announced that they are coming up with another one named - A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight. The prequel will be based on RR Martin’s Dunk and Egg books.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight is the latest Westeros-based project at HBO after the global success of Game of Thrones and House of Dragons.

The show set 90 years prior to the events of A Song of Ice and Fire will follow the adventures of Ser Duncan the Tall (Dunk) and a young Aegon V Targaryen (Egg), from Martin’s Tales of Dunk and Egg series of novellas.

According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, the synopsis of the prequel story reads, “A century before the events of Game of Thrones, two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros … a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.”

George RR Martin will serve as writer and executive producer on the show along with Ira Parker, the co-executive producer on Season 1 of House of the Dragon as per a Variety report.

Ryan Condal and Vince Gerardis from the previous two shows will also join them as executive producers.

According to the official logline of the show, it will follow the story of Ser Duncan the Tall and a young Aegon V Targaryen. The show will continue to explore the period when Targaryens confidently sat on the Iron Throne, and the Seven Kingdoms feared the power of their dragons. The pair will continue with their adventures while wandering around the land.

There have been numerous projects announced to be in development over the years, however, only the show ‘House of Dragons’ moved forward after the success of ‘Game of Thrones.’

‘House of Dragons’ premiered its first season in August 2022, and quickly earned another season renewal less than a week after the launch. Season 2 of the show is currently in production.