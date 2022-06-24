A week after The Hollywood Reporter broke the news about a Game of Thrones sequel series being developed at HBO, the mythical family war saga creator George RR Martin and star Emilia Clarke have confirmed that the show is in indeed in the making. This would be a spin-off centred on Kit Harington’s fantasy hero character Jon Snow.

"Yes, there is a Jon Snow show in development," Martin said on a blog post on June 23, adding that the working title for the show is "SNOW".

Martin will continue in the same capacity in the new series as he is with all of the "Thrones" spinoffs, AFP reported.

Emilia Clarke, the former Mother of Dragons, said Harington would reprise his role as Jon Snow. “He has told me about it. And I know it exists,” Clarke told BBC in an interview confirming that the sequel was in the works.

According to Martin, Harington visited the creator at his home in Santa Fe, New Mexico and worked on the idea with him and his team. However, he said that he can't reveal more unless he gets approval from HBO. The Game of Thrones series has been HBO's most popular Emmy-winner show of all time.

The Game of Thrones, a fantasy drama television series created by David Benioff and DB Weiss, finished its eighth and final season on May 19, 2019. In the final season, the character Snow discovers his true identity as Aegon Targaryen, a potential heir to the Iron Throne. In the series finale, the action hero leaves Westeros and journeys North of the Wall with Ghost and the Wildlings to forge a new path.

Meanwhile, "House of the Dragon", a prequel series to Game of Thrones, is set to release on August 22, AFP reported. The prequel is set 200 years before the events of the original series and tells the story of a civil war within House Targaryen.