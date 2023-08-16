'Game of Thrones' actor Darren Kent passes away at 36

Darren Kent, who portrayed the role of a goatherd in Slavers Bay in an episode of the ‘Game of Thrones’ series, passed away on August 11 at the age of 36.

Actor Darren Kent, best known for his role in 'Game of Thrones', died on August 11, according to Variety. He was 36 years old.

His talent agency, Carey Dodd Associates, confirmed his passing through a tweet on Tuesday (August 15).

The agency's tweet read, “ It is with deep sadness we have to tell you that our dear friend and client Darren Kent passed away peacefully on Friday. His parents and best friend by his side. Our thoughts and love are with his family in this difficult time. RIP my friend.”

It is with deep sadness we have to tell you that our dear friend and client Darren Kent passed away peacefully on Friday. His parents and best friend by his side. Our thoughts and love are with his family in this difficult time. RIP my friend ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ko0mPFUJNK — Carey Dodd Associates (@CareyDoddAssos) August 15, 2023

Kent, born and raised in Essex, graduated from Italia Conti academy of Theatre in 2007. He performed his first stint in the 2008 horror ‘Mirrors’. He played the role of a goatherd in Slavers Bay in an episode of the ‘Game of Thrones’ series. More recently, he played a reanimated corpse in the 2023 film 'Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves'.

Kent was also part of various other projects, including 'Snow White and the Huntsman', 'Marshal’s Law', 'Bloody Cuts', 'The Frankenstein Chronicles', 'Blood Drive', 'Les Misérables', 'Green Fingers', 'EastEnders', 'Happy Hours', 'Love Without Walls', and 'Birds Sorrow'.

In 2012, Kent received the Best Actor award at the Van D’or Awards for his role in 'Sunny Boy', where he played the character of a boy with a rare skin condition that did not allow him to be in the sun.