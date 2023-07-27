Gadar 2 trailer released: Viewers get nostalgic, Sunny Deol’s angry-man avatar gets mixed response

Gadar 2 is helmed by Anil Sharma and features Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol. The movie is going to hit the big screen August 11. It is expected to clash with OMG 2 and Jailer.

The trailer of Sunny Deol’s much-awaited Gadar 2 was released on Wednesday evening and the fans can’t stop reacting to the actor’s angry-man avatar. The trailer was launched at an event in Mumbai where the makers and the cast were present. The trailer o f Gadar 2 h as created excitement among Sunny Deol fans.

The sequel of the 2001 film Gadar has already created a buzz on social media ahead of its release.

After the trailer dropped, movie critics and audiences have been showering their love and also their reviews on social media platforms. The reactions to Gadar 2 trailer have been mixed till now, as many of the viewers liked the same energy in Sunny Deol as Tara Singh and the innocence of Amisha Patel while a few others expected the movie to be a part of the new age era.

However, there is no doubt that with the movie the nostalgia of the early 2000s following the release of Gadar is back.

A Twitter user said, “This Seen. Theatre in to turn Stadium EXTRAGANZA.”

Another added, “The trailer looks so good. The energy that Sunny Deol exerts is just so intense. Can’t wait to watch Gadar 2. Going to be Blockbuster for sure.”

“Trailer looks so promising. Tara Singh is back. Respect increased for sunny deol ji. Waiting to watch,” read a third comment.

However, a section of the audience seemed to be contradicting the nostalgic and feel-good reactions. A user mentioned the trailer being mediocre as it seems to be technically poor even after a huge investment.

Another user reacted, “Not up to the mark, Sunny Deol sir looks good in this Tara Singh character, but the trailer looks outdated, Missing the legend Amrish puri sir, still hoping the movie to be a banger.

“#Gadar2Trailer looks OUTDATED! No thrill just full of cringe... over the top action along with bad dialogues”, read a comment.

Talking about the movie, Gadar 2 is helmed by Anil Sharma and features Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol. The highlight of the trailer seems to be the popular scene recreated from the first part where Amrish Puri played Ashraf Ali tried to convert Tara played by Sunny outside the Masjid. In Gadar 2, the character played by Sunny as Tara also seems to give back to Pakistanis by telling how great India is.

Apart from Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, Gadar 2 also features director Anil Sharma’s son Utkarsh Sharma as a grownup Jeete (son of Tara Singh in the film). The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 11. However, it is going to clash with Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2, which is also releasing on the same day. Rajnikanth’s Jailer will also be released a day before Gadar 2.