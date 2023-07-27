Gadar 2 trailer released: Viewers get nostalgic, Sunny Deol’s angry-man avatar gets mixed response

Gadar 2 is helmed by Anil Sharma and features Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol. The movie is going to hit the big screen August 11. It is expected to clash with OMG 2 and Jailer.
This Seen 🔥🔥🔥 Theater in to turn Stadium EXTRAGANZA 💥💥💥 #Gadar2 #Gadar2Trailer pic.twitter.com/xVXfIXKBCY— Suraj Indani (@SurajIndan35814) July 27, 2023
The trailer looks so good. The energy that Sunny Deol exerts is just so intense. Can’t wait to watch Gadar 2. Going to be Blockbuster for sure #Gadar2Trailer #Gadar2 pic.twitter.com/6T92TkF2UF— Adarsh thapa (@iamadrsha) July 27, 2023
Trailer looks so promising..Tara singh is back.Respect increased for sunny deol ji..💯Waiting to watch.#Gadar2Trailer pic.twitter.com/h6uDRq0JA9— Bhavna🇮🇳 (@Rx_Bhavna) July 26, 2023
Gadar 2 trailer review : Not up to the mark , Sunny deol sir looking good in this Tara singh character , but trailer looks outdated , Missing the legend Amrish puri sir , Still hoping movie to be a bangerMy ratings 3/5 ⭐️#beingfilmyy #gadar2trailer pic.twitter.com/YOMZstNHGc— being_filmyy (@BFilmyy) July 26, 2023
#Gadar2Trailer looks OUTDATED! 😐no thrill just full of cringe... over the top action along with bad dialogues, EXPECTED a lot.. hope movie achi ho.👍 #SunnyDeol #Gadar2 pic.twitter.com/8W4AV3qbbz— Mohammed Sohail ❁ (@ItsSohailM) July 26, 2023
