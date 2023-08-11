‘Gadar 2’ is set in 1971 while the story in the first part of the series was based on the backdrop of partition. The sequel in which Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel reprise their roles, revolves around how Tara Singh would go to Pakistan to rescue his son, Charanjeet, played by Utkarsh Sharma.

The Independence Day weekend is here and some of the most-awaited films have started hitting theatres. Nothing could be a better option than Sunny Deol starrer ‘Gadar 2’ to celebrate the occasion. The sequel of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s 2001 blockbuster film ‘Gadar’ has left fans excited ever since its announcement.

‘Gadar 2’ promises action packed scenes as Sunny Deol and Ameesha reprise their iconic characters of Tara Singh and Sakina, respectively, 22 years after the release of the first part of the franchise.

As Sunny Deol roars back on the big screen, he is exuding the same energy, the iconic dialogues, a lot of action and drama. The audiences were eagerly waiting for the popular handpump scene that went viral in the 2001 movie.

As Tara Singh, Sunny Deol is again getting love and appreciation from the audiences while critics seem to be positive on the sequel of ‘Gadar’.

The film has opened to a good response at the box office and it’s already getting positive reviews on social media. Many took to Twitter to share their reviews, hailing Sunny Deol's return as Tara Singh. While some shared their first-day-first-show experience, a section of viewers also shared their disappointment with a few parts of the film.

A fan shared the iconic handpump scene from Gadar 2.

Fans praised the comeback scenes and also Sunny Deol's powerful screen presence in the film.

BLOCKBUSTER START for GADAR2 !Positive Response From The Audience ..BOXOFFICE pe GADAR Machega 🔥🙌#Gadar2Review #Gadar2 pic.twitter.com/msCmHikVhc — Deepak (@filmydeepak) August 11, 2023

A fan, praising the film, wrote, "Dawn breaks, and #Gadar2 shines! Early shows spark excitement, hinting at a massive box office debut. Public and Indian Army reviews fuse into a BLOCKBUSTER consensus. Love pours in, making this a cinematic marvel that ignites hearts."

#Gadar2Review 🎬🔥⭐⭐⭐⭐Dawn breaks, and #Gadar2 shines! Early shows spark excitement, hinting at a massive box office debut. Public and Indian Army reviews fuse into a BLOCKBUSTER consensus. Love pours in, making this a cinematic marvel that ignites hearts.👏 @iamsunnydeol pic.twitter.com/82ee13cqQP — Cricketo_Logy (@Cricketo_Logy) August 11, 2023

A section of fans shared their first-day-first-show reviews and most of them seemed impressed with Sunny Deol’s return as Tara Singh.

Gadar 2 FIRST Review : The movie received a thunderous response and even better than Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. As they left the screening, they chanted ‘Hindustan Zindabad’ The response from the crowd was super energetic #Bollywood#Gadar2#SunnyDeol#Gadar2Review#KalGadarMachega pic.twitter.com/8wSq98RtPx — Sania Zahra (@SZahra2022) August 10, 2023

However, a section of fans called Gadar 2 an 'average' film.

Watched #Gadar2 first day first show i must say the film is quite boring and not like the first part. Some scenes are so scrap and boring. They should have invested more for making this movie good. Waste of money imo Overall average movie🌟🌟#SunnyDeol #Gadar2Review #Gadar pic.twitter.com/YMUjw8CuAD— ayu🕉️• systum🚩 (@BadassMsdian) August 11, 2023

Just finished watching #Gadar2 and let me tell you it’s a BLUNDER if you have booked your tickets for it! 👎👎 Indian Army might feel embarrassed watching TARA SINGH 😭#UtkarshSharma is even worse than Arjun Kapoor!#Gadar2Review #SunnyDeol pic.twitter.com/czGLxZR3Ac— Ramanujan 2.O (@SanjeevGawaar) August 11, 2023

‘Gadar 2’ is set in 1971 while the story in the first part of the series was based on the backdrop of partition. While Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel reprise their roles, the sequel revolves around how Tara Singh would go to Pakistan to rescue his son, Charanjeet, played by Utkarsh Sharma.